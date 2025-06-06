Write a review
  2. News
  3. Household Product Recalls and Safety Alerts

Vivint recalls 50,000 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors due to life-threatening malfunction risk

Vivint recalls 50,000 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors due to potential failure to alert users, prompting immediate consumer action for safety. Photo via CPSC

The devices can malfunction, posing an extreme risk of injury or death

Home security company Vivint has recalled approximately 50,000 combination smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors due to a potentially deadly defect that could prevent the devices from warning users about fires or carbon monoxide leaks. The recall, announced in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), affects certain Apollo America 51000-600 detectors sold exclusively through Vivint.

Hazard: Detectors may fail to alert in emergencies

The recalled devices can malfunction, failing to sound alarms in the event of smoke or carbon monoxide, according to the CPSC. This poses an extreme risk of smoke inhalation, carbon monoxide poisoning, or death. Though no injuries or incidents have been reported, the agency and manufacturer are urging swift action from consumers.

Product description

  • Product Name: Apollo America Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector

  • Model Number: 51000-600

  • Appearance: White color, with “Replace by” dates between June 2034 and October 2034 printed on the front

  • Manufacturer: Apollo America Inc., Auburn Hills, Michigan

  • Retailer: Vivint, Lehi, Utah

  • Manufactured In: United States

  • Sold: Exclusively online at Vivint.com and through door-to-door and telephone sales from June to October 2024

  • Retail Price: $50 to $100

The model name “Apollo” and the number 51000-600 can be found on the back of the detector.

Remedy: Free replacement

Vivint is providing free replacement detectors to all known purchasers. Consumers are instructed to continue using their current detectors until replacements are installed.

Once a replacement is received:

  1. Install it immediately using the provided Replacement Guide.

  2. Mark the old unit as "recalled", remove its non-rechargeable lithium battery, and dispose of the detector in regular trash.

  3. Dispose of the lithium battery safely through a municipal hazardous waste facility or designated battery recycling box — never in household trash or curbside recycling due to fire risks.

Consumer support and questions

Consumers can confirm if their detector is part of the recall and check replacement status through Vivint’s support channels:

Safety First: Know the risks of CO poisoning

The CPSC urges consumers to take carbon monoxide hazards seriously and consult CPSC.gov's safety resources for tips on protecting their households.

This is a Fast Track Recall, meaning Vivint is working closely with regulators to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Consumers who experience issues with the replacement process can file a complaint with the CPSC at www.cpsc.gov.

Bottom line: If you purchased a Vivint smoke and CO detector between June and October 2024, check your unit immediately and follow recall instructions to ensure your family’s safety.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.