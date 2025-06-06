Vivint recalls 50,000 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors due to life-threatening malfunction risk

Home security company Vivint has recalled approximately 50,000 combination smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors due to a potentially deadly defect that could prevent the devices from warning users about fires or carbon monoxide leaks. The recall, announced in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), affects certain Apollo America 51000-600 detectors sold exclusively through Vivint.

Hazard: Detectors may fail to alert in emergencies

The recalled devices can malfunction, failing to sound alarms in the event of smoke or carbon monoxide, according to the CPSC. This poses an extreme risk of smoke inhalation, carbon monoxide poisoning, or death. Though no injuries or incidents have been reported, the agency and manufacturer are urging swift action from consumers.

Product description

Product Name: Apollo America Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector

Model Number: 51000-600

Appearance: White color, with “Replace by” dates between June 2034 and October 2034 printed on the front

Manufacturer: Apollo America Inc., Auburn Hills, Michigan

Retailer: Vivint, Lehi, Utah

Manufactured In: United States

Sold: Exclusively online at Vivint.com and through door-to-door and telephone sales from June to October 2024

Retail Price: $50 to $100

The model name “Apollo” and the number 51000-600 can be found on the back of the detector.

Remedy: Free replacement

Vivint is providing free replacement detectors to all known purchasers. Consumers are instructed to continue using their current detectors until replacements are installed.

Once a replacement is received:

Install it immediately using the provided Replacement Guide. Mark the old unit as "recalled", remove its non-rechargeable lithium battery, and dispose of the detector in regular trash. Dispose of the lithium battery safely through a municipal hazardous waste facility or designated battery recycling box — never in household trash or curbside recycling due to fire risks.

Consumer support and questions

Consumers can confirm if their detector is part of the recall and check replacement status through Vivint’s support channels:

Phone: 800-281-9667

Email: recalls@vivint.com

Web: vivint.com/smoke-co-recall or visit vivint.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page

Safety First: Know the risks of CO poisoning

The CPSC urges consumers to take carbon monoxide hazards seriously and consult CPSC.gov's safety resources for tips on protecting their households.

This is a Fast Track Recall, meaning Vivint is working closely with regulators to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Consumers who experience issues with the replacement process can file a complaint with the CPSC at www.cpsc.gov.

Bottom line: If you purchased a Vivint smoke and CO detector between June and October 2024, check your unit immediately and follow recall instructions to ensure your family’s safety.