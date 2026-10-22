Trader Joe's is opening 30 new stores — is one coming to your neighborhood?

Major expansion: Trader Joe's has announced 30 new stores across 16 states, including California, Texas, Florida, and Illinois.

Two opening this week: New locations in Anaheim Hills, California, and West Jordan, Utah, open October 22 and 23.

Want one near you? Trader Joe's actually lets shoppers request a new store in their city through its website.

If you've been wishing that Trader Joe's would open closer to home, you might finally be in luck.

The popular grocery chain is expanding again, with 30 new locations planned across 16 states. Two are opening this week, while the other 28 are listed as "coming soon" on the company's website.

According to Trader Joe's official announcement, the first two grand openings are:

Anaheim Hills, California: October 22 at 9 a.m., 6336 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road

West Jordan, Utah: October 23 at 9 a.m., 5561 W. 7800 South

The company hasn't announced specific opening dates for most of the remaining stores, and some aren't expected to open until 2027.

Complete list of 30 new Trader Joe's locations

Here's the state-by-state breakdown, including the two stores opening this week.

Arizona (2)

Phoenix — 4519 E. Thomas Road

Phoenix — 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 1030

California (4)

Anaheim Hills — 6336 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road

Encinitas (Leucadia) — 1590 Leucadia Boulevard

Riverbank — 2135 Claribel Road

San Diego (Clairemont) — 3962 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

Colorado (1)

Denver — 8564 E. Northfield Boulevard

Florida (3)

Boynton Beach — 334 N. Congress Avenue, Unit B

Orlando — 1444 N. Alafaya Trail

Sarasota — 8199 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit 100

Illinois (4)

Chicago — 6191 N. Lincoln Avenue

Chicago — 804 W. Montrose Avenue

Joliet — 2741 Plainfield Road

Oswego — 1930 U.S. Highway 34

Maryland (1)

Baltimore — 6311 York Road

Massachusetts (1)

Quincy — 111 General McConville Way

Michigan (1)

Farmington Hills — 27658 Middlebelt Road

Nebraska (1)

Omaha — 210 N. 191st Street

New Jersey (2)

Jersey City — 55 Hudson Street

West Orange — 471 Mt. Pleasant Avenue

New York (2)

Syracuse — 3515 W. Genesee Street

Yonkers — 2482 Central Park Avenue

Ohio (1)

University Heights — 2643 Warrensville Center Road

Oregon (1)

Bend — 61284 S. Highway 97

Texas (3)

Bellaire — 5130 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite 100

Cedar Park — 1800 E. Whitestone Boulevard

Mansfield — 1580 E. Debbie Lane

Utah (1)

West Jordan — 5561 W. 7800 South

Washington (2)

Seattle — 401 NE Northgate Way

Spokane Valley — 13414 E. Sprague Avenue

How to check when your new Trader Joe's will open

If your city made the list, don't assume the store is opening immediately.

Trader Joe's typically adds locations to its upcoming store list three to six months before opening, although some take longer.

With that said, three newly announced locations aren't expected to open until 2027. They include Phoenix, Arizona on East Thomas Road, Boynton Beach, Florida, and the location in Bend, Oregon.

Pro tip: Bookmark the Trader Joe's store opening announcements page. The company updates individual announcements with grand opening dates and other details as they become available.

No Trader Joe's nearby? Request one

Here's something many shoppers don't realize. Trader Joe's actually lets customers suggest where the company should open their next location.

Visit the Request a Trader Joe's in My City page to make it happen.

You simply enter your city, state, and ZIP code, then explain why your community would be a good fit for a TJ’s.

Instead of simply asking for a Trader Joe's, suggest a specific shopping center or neighborhood that's convenient for local residents. While there's obviously no guarantee a request will lead to a new store, it serves as an actionable and direct way to let the company know where there's interest.

3 ways to save when your new store opens

A new Trader Joe's can be exciting, but don't assume everything is cheaper than your regular grocery store.