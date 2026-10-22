Trader Joe's is opening 30 new stores — is one coming to your neighborhood?

Major expansion: Trader Joe's has announced 30 new stores across 16 states, including California, Texas, Florida, and Illinois.
Two opening this week: New locations in Anaheim Hills, California, and West Jordan, Utah, open October 22 and 23.
Want one near you? Trader Joe's actually lets shoppers request a new store in their city through its website.
If you've been wishing that Trader Joe's would open closer to home, you might finally be in luck.
The popular grocery chain is expanding again, with 30 new locations planned across 16 states. Two are opening this week, while the other 28 are listed as "coming soon" on the company's website.
According to Trader Joe's official announcement, the first two grand openings are:
Anaheim Hills, California: October 22 at 9 a.m., 6336 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road
West Jordan, Utah: October 23 at 9 a.m., 5561 W. 7800 South
The company hasn't announced specific opening dates for most of the remaining stores, and some aren't expected to open until 2027.
Complete list of 30 new Trader Joe's locations
Here's the state-by-state breakdown, including the two stores opening this week.
Arizona (2)
Phoenix — 4519 E. Thomas Road
Phoenix — 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Suite 1030
California (4)
Anaheim Hills — 6336 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road
Encinitas (Leucadia) — 1590 Leucadia Boulevard
Riverbank — 2135 Claribel Road
San Diego (Clairemont) — 3962 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard
Colorado (1)
Denver — 8564 E. Northfield Boulevard
Florida (3)
Boynton Beach — 334 N. Congress Avenue, Unit B
Orlando — 1444 N. Alafaya Trail
Sarasota — 8199 S. Tamiami Trail, Unit 100
Illinois (4)
Chicago — 6191 N. Lincoln Avenue
Chicago — 804 W. Montrose Avenue
Joliet — 2741 Plainfield Road
Oswego — 1930 U.S. Highway 34
Maryland (1)
Baltimore — 6311 York Road
Massachusetts (1)
Quincy — 111 General McConville Way
Michigan (1)
Farmington Hills — 27658 Middlebelt Road
Nebraska (1)
Omaha — 210 N. 191st Street
New Jersey (2)
Jersey City — 55 Hudson Street
West Orange — 471 Mt. Pleasant Avenue
New York (2)
Syracuse — 3515 W. Genesee Street
Yonkers — 2482 Central Park Avenue
Ohio (1)
University Heights — 2643 Warrensville Center Road
Oregon (1)
Bend — 61284 S. Highway 97
Texas (3)
Bellaire — 5130 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite 100
Cedar Park — 1800 E. Whitestone Boulevard
Mansfield — 1580 E. Debbie Lane
Utah (1)
West Jordan — 5561 W. 7800 South
Washington (2)
Seattle — 401 NE Northgate Way
Spokane Valley — 13414 E. Sprague Avenue
How to check when your new Trader Joe's will open
If your city made the list, don't assume the store is opening immediately.
Trader Joe's typically adds locations to its upcoming store list three to six months before opening, although some take longer.
With that said, three newly announced locations aren't expected to open until 2027. They include Phoenix, Arizona on East Thomas Road, Boynton Beach, Florida, and the location in Bend, Oregon.
Pro tip: Bookmark the Trader Joe's store opening announcements page. The company updates individual announcements with grand opening dates and other details as they become available.
No Trader Joe's nearby? Request one
Here's something many shoppers don't realize. Trader Joe's actually lets customers suggest where the company should open their next location.
Visit the Request a Trader Joe's in My City page to make it happen.
You simply enter your city, state, and ZIP code, then explain why your community would be a good fit for a TJ’s.
Instead of simply asking for a Trader Joe's, suggest a specific shopping center or neighborhood that's convenient for local residents. While there's obviously no guarantee a request will lead to a new store, it serves as an actionable and direct way to let the company know where there's interest.
3 ways to save when your new store opens
A new Trader Joe's can be exciting, but don't assume everything is cheaper than your regular grocery store.
Compare unit prices. Check the price per ounce or pound, especially on snacks, frozen meals, and packaged foods. Smaller packages aren't necessarily better deals.
Shop with a list. Trader Joe's is known for unique products and seasonal favorites. Stick to what you need before experimenting with unfamiliar items.
Try before you stock up. Limited-time products can create a sense of urgency. This is why it’s smart to buy one first to make sure you actually like it before filling your freezer or pantry.