Tomatoes recalled due to Salmonella risk

Two produce distributors have issued recalls for tomatoes that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Ray & Mascari Inc. is recalling 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes packaged in clam shell containers [20 oz. (1 lb. 4 oz) 567g] with UPC# 7 96553 20062 1, and a master case label with Lot# RM250424 15250B or Lot# RM250427 15250B.

Williams Farms Repack LLC is also recalling tomatoes sizes; 4x5 2 layer, 60ct 2layer, 3ct trays in the Williams Farms Repack label, and 5x6 25lb, 6x6 25lb H&C Farms Label, due to a potential contamination.

Ray & Mascari’s tomatoes were sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Williams Farms Repack’s tomatoes were packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors located in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The following products are affected:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC LOT CODE Tomatoes 5x6 25lb N/A R4467 Tomatoes 6x6 25lb N/A R4467, R4470 Tomatoes Combo 25lb N/A R4467 Tomatoes 4x4 2layer N/A R4467 Tomatoes 4x5 2layer N/A R4467 Tomatoes 60ct 2layer N/A R4467 Tomatoes 60ct 18lb loose N/A R4467, R4470 Tomatoes XL 18lb Loose N/A R4467 Tomatoes 3ct trays 0 33383 65504 8 R4467

What to do

Williams Farms Repack said consumers who have purchased these products are urged to not consume the products and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Jason Breland at 843-866-7707 or 843-599-5154 Monday–Friday 8:00 am–5:00 pm EDT.

Ray & Mascari said consumers who have purchased these 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes should discard the product and do not consume it. Consumers with questions or reports of any illness may contact Ray & Mascari Inc. at 1-317-637-0234, Monday- Saturday, 6 am-5 pm EDT.

