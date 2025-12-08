Three food recalls in three days

Mondelēz recalls 70 cases of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches due to mislabeling that could pose a serious risk to people with peanut allergies.

Fromm Family Foods recalls 300 cases of frozen dog food after reports of plastic contamination in Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe.

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts recalled after supplier testing found Salmonella-contaminated pistachios used in certain lots.

A series of voluntary recalls affecting popular household brands and pet food products were announced last week, prompting renewed calls for consumers to check their pantries and freezers. While no illnesses or injuries have been reported in any of the three cases, companies say they are acting “out of an abundance of caution.”

Mondelēz Global LLC issued a recall for 70 cases of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches distributed to retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

The affected products—limited to a single SKU and two code dates previously involved in a July recall—may contain peanut butter crackers in packages incorrectly labeled as the cheese variety. Because peanuts are a major food allergen, the error could lead to serious or life-threatening reactions in people with peanut allergies.

All outer cartons are correctly labeled with a “contains peanuts” advisory, the company said. Only the 27.6 oz., 20-count carton with plant code “AE” and Best When Used By dates 8 JAN 26 and 15 JAN 26 is included.

Mondelēz said the mix-up occurred when 70 cases were inadvertently shipped to retailers. No illnesses have been reported, and corrective actions are underway. Consumers with a peanut allergy are urged not to eat the product and may contact the company at 1-844-366-1171.

Plastic contamination

Fromm Family Foods has announced a recall of 300 cases of Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe frozen dog food after receiving complaints of plastic pieces in the product.

The recall includes 16 oz. chubs with Best By date 12/25/2026 and lot code B01, distributed through neighborhood pet stores across Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Louisiana, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Ontario, Canada.

While no injuries have been reported, dogs that ingest plastic may suffer from vomiting, lethargy, loss of appetite, stomach discomfort, or more serious intestinal obstruction. The company has identified the source of the issue and implemented additional safety measures beyond its current protocols.

Consumers should stop feeding the product to pets and return it to their retailer. Questions can be directed to 1-800-325-6331 or info@frommfamily.com.

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts

Mellace Family Brands California, Inc. has recalled two sizes of Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted after internal testing found Salmonella in a lot of raw pistachios used in production.

The recall affects the following products sold between November 3 and December 1, 2025, at Wegmans stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.:

34 oz. plastic tub (UPC 077890421314), lot code 58041, Best By JUL 28, 2026

11.5 oz. plastic bag (UPC 077890421352), lot code 58171, Best By AUG 10, 2026

Salmonella infections can pose severe health risks, especially to young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

No illnesses have been reported. Customers can return affected products for a full refund or call Wegmans at 1-855-934-3663.