Three cheese recalls issued this month due to listeria concerns

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op (OH) recalled over 6,000 pounds of cheese products, including Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack, Horseradish, and White Cheddar, due to Listeria contamination.

Wegmans Food Markets recalled Camembert cheese and related products sold across multiple East Coast states after receiving notice from its supplier about possible contamination.

No illnesses have been reported so far, but consumers are urged to discard affected products or return them for a refund.

At least three separate cheese recalls were announced this month, with thousands of pounds of products pulled from stores due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women face additional risks, including miscarriage and stillbirth.

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op recall

The Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op in Middlefield, Ohio, initiated a recall covering 5,433.5 pounds of cheese products, including:

246.5 lbs. of 100% Grass-fed Pepper Jack Cheese (8 oz., 5 lb., and 40 lb. packages)

2.5 lbs. of Horseradish Flavored Cheese (8 oz. packages)

640 lbs. of Monterey Jack Cheese (8 oz., 5 lb., and 40 lb. packages)

4,544.5 lbs. of White Cheddar Cheese (40 lb. loaves)

The products, produced on June 16, June 24, and July 16, were distributed across Ohio between July 14 and August 7, 2025. Testing revealed Listeria contamination originating from environmental sources that migrated to food-contact areas. No illnesses have been reported, and production has been suspended pending investigation.

Customers can identify affected products by lot codes printed on the packaging and are advised to dispose of the cheese or return it for a refund.

Wegmans recall

Separately, Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. recalled several products containing Camembert cheese supplied by Estancia Holdings of Cumming, Georgia, which in turn had been notified by a French supplier about possible contamination.

Recalled items include:

Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese (8.8 oz.)

Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight (1 lb.)

Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes (10 oz.)

Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese (13 oz.)

The products were sold between July 1 and August 12, 2025, at Wegmans stores in 10 states and Washington, D.C. The retailer has directly notified customers through automated calls. No illnesses have been reported.

FROMI USA recall

FROMI USA is recalling 12 Cases of Brie Royal Faucon 1kg, because they also have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. To date, there is no known connection between the three cheese recalls.

The Brie Royal Faucon 1kg was distributed to Cheese Plate Park Slope LLC, located at 400 7th Avenue, 11215 Brooklyn NY. The recalled cheese was then cut and sold to customers from Cheese Plate Brooklyn - Park Slope LLC., and Cheese Plate Brooklyn : Carroll Gardens from 07/24/2025 through 08/13/2025.

What to do

Consumers who purchased these products are advised not to eat them and instead return them to the place of purchase for a refund. While most healthy individuals experience only flu-like symptoms, Listeria infections can be life-threatening in vulnerable groups.

For questions, consumers may contact: