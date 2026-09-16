Sony agrees to $7.85 million settlement in PlayStation lawsuit

Sony Interactive Entertainment has agreed to pay $7.85 million to settle allegations that it restricted competition for PlayStation digital game sales.

Eligible customers bought certain qualifying games through the PlayStation Store between April 1, 2019, and December 31, 2023.

The settlement has preliminary approval, with a final fairness hearing scheduled for October 15, 2026.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has agreed to a proposed $7.85 million settlement in Caccuri v. Sony Interactive Entertainment, a class-action lawsuit alleging the company unlawfully limited competition in the market for digital PlayStation games.

The lawsuit alleges that Sony’s decision to stop allowing third-party retailers to sell game-specific download vouchers forced consumers to buy certain digital titles exclusively through the PlayStation Store. According to the plaintiffs, removing those competing sales channels enabled Sony to charge customers more than they otherwise would have paid.

Sony denies violating federal antitrust or state laws and disputes that PlayStation customers suffered any injury. The court has not ruled that the company engaged in wrongdoing.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has granted preliminary approval to the settlement. Under its terms, Sony will provide $7.85 million to resolve the participating class members’ claims. Final approval remains pending, with a fairness hearing scheduled before U.S. District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín on October 15, 2026.

Who is covered

The settlement class is narrower than all PlayStation Store customers. It generally covers people who purchased specified digital games from the PlayStation Store between April 1, 2019, and December 31, 2023. To qualify, a game must previously have been available from retailers through a game-specific voucher, recorded at least 200 voucher redemptions before April 2019, and experienced an increase of at least 50 cents in its average post-discount price during the relevant comparison periods.

After court-approved attorneys’ fees, litigation costs, administrative expenses, and any service awards are deducted, the remaining money will be distributed under the settlement’s allocation plan. Lawyers for the class may seek fees of up to 25% of the settlement fund, while the three named plaintiffs — Agustin Caccuri, Adrian Cendejas, and Allen Neumark — may receive service awards totaling $30,000.

Eligible class members with active PlayStation Network accounts are expected to receive their distributions as cash-value credits in their PSN wallets without filing a claim. Customers whose PSN accounts have been deactivated may contact the settlement administrator and provide qualifying purchase information and a current mailing address to receive any payment to which they are entitled.

The deadlines for class members to object to the settlement or exclude themselves passed on July 2, 2026. Those who did not opt out and meet the class definition will be bound by the settlement if it receives final approval. Anyone who excluded themselves will receive no settlement payment but retains the right to pursue an individual lawsuit.

Origin of the suit

The dispute arose from Sony’s 2019 shift away from game-specific vouchers sold by outside retailers. The plaintiffs argued that the change eliminated price competition for affected digital titles, while Sony maintained that its conduct was lawful and did not damage consumers.

If Judge Martínez-Olguín grants final approval and any appeals are resolved, the settlement will conclude the covered claims without an admission of liability by Sony. Further information, including the qualifying-game list and court filings, is available through the official PSN Digital Games Settlement website.