SharkNija recalls 1.8 million pressure cookers after severe burns

SharkNinja has recalled 1.8 million Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers after receiving 106 reports of burn injuries.

The recall includes models OP300 through OP350CO (with several variants), sold between January 2019 and March 2025 at major retailers like Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Amazon, and online for around $200.

Consumers should stop using the pressure-cooking function and contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid; other functions like air frying remain safe to use.

SharkNinja is recalling 1.8 million Foodi multi-function pressure cookers after serious burn injuries have been reported.

SharkNinja has received 106 reports of burn injuries, including more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the appliances have triggered at least 26 lawsuits.

This recall involves all Ninja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers. The cookers have functions that include pressure cooking and air frying. They were sold in black and have a 6.5-quart capacity. “Ninja” is printed on the front of each unit and on the product label.

Model numbers OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO and OP350CO are included in this recall and are printed on a label on the side of the cooker. An additional code following the model number is not part of that model designation. For example, a unit labeled “OP301 I07” is a model OP301 unit. Any OP300 series replacement pressure cooker lids purchased as an additional part are also included in this recall.

The product was sold at Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon and Target stores nationwide, and online at www.Ninjakitchen.com, www.walmart.com, www.costco.com, www.samsclub.com, www.amazon.com and www.target.com from January 2019 through March 2025 for about $200.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the product’s pressure-cooking function and contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid. Consumers can continue to use the product’s air frying and other functions.

Consumers may contact SharkNinja toll-free at 888-370-1733 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday, email at sharkninja@rqa-inc.com, or online at https://www.rqa-inc.com/client/SharkNinja/ or www.ninjakitchen.com and click on “Recalls” under “Support” at the top of the page.

