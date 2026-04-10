Sexual enhancement chocolate recalled for being a little too sexy

Nalpac has issued a nationwide recall of “DTF Sexual Chocolate” after tests found undeclared prescription drug ingredients.

The product contains sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis, which can pose serious health risks.

Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately and return or discard it; no adverse events have been reported so far.

Nalpac has issued a nationwide recall for its “DTF Sexual Chocolate” after U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing found the product contains undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients, according to a company announcement posted by the agency.

The recall affects chocolate products marketed for sexual enhancement that were sold online and through adult-oriented retailers. The affected items can be identified by UPC 757817783069 and were distributed through websites including shopsexology.com and royalsins.com.

FDA testing revealed the chocolate contains sildenafil and tadalafil — prescription drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction and sold under brand names such as Viagra and Cialis. Because these ingredients were not disclosed on the label, the product is considered unsafe and unapproved.

Why they may be dangerous

Health officials warn that the hidden drugs can interact with nitrates commonly found in medications prescribed for heart conditions, potentially causing a dangerous drop in blood pressure. Individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease may face increased risk.

Nalpac said it has not received any reports of illness or adverse reactions linked to the product as of early April. Still, consumers who have purchased the chocolate are advised to stop using it immediately and either return it or dispose of it safely. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, fainting, or chest pain after consumption should seek medical attention.

The recall highlights a broader concern identified by regulators: sexual enhancement products marketed as “natural” supplements sometimes contain undisclosed pharmaceutical ingredients. The FDA has issued multiple warnings in recent months about similar products, particularly chocolates and supplements found to contain erectile dysfunction drugs.

Consumers can report adverse events related to the product through the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.