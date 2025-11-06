Safety Recall Roundup - Nov. 6

The bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed. Company contact: Contact Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://support.onepeloton.com/s/article/Peloton-Recall-Information?language=en_US

Units: About 833,000

Inkari recall for thousands of plush alpaca toys posing choking hazard

Parents should immediately stop use of Inkari plush alpaca toys and seek a refund due to a choking risk for young children.

Detachable eyes on toys violate small parts ban and create choking hazard

About 64,000 Inkari plush alpaca toys in multiple colors and sizes recalled

Consumers should stop use and contact Inkari for a refund

Inkari B.V., of the Netherlands, has recalled about 64,000 plush alpaca toys due to a serious choking hazard. The toys, sold under five collections and in various sizes and colors, have eyes that can detach, violating federal small parts regulations for toys intended for children under three years old. No injuries have been reported, but the risk of choking is significant.

The hazard

The eyes on the recalled Inkari plush alpaca toys can detach, creating a small part that poses a choking hazard to young children. The toys were marketed for children under three, making this a violation of the federal small parts ban.

What to do

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Inkari for a full refund.

Company contact

Inkari toll-free at 833-799-0368 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email support@inkari-alpaca.com or visit www.inkari-alpaca.com/pages/product-recall for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Inkari-Plush-Alpaca-Toys-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Choking-Hazard-Violate-Small-Parts-Ban-Imported-by-Inkari

Recall of over 1,000 Vevor baby swings for suffocation risk

Caregivers should stop using Vevor baby swings immediately and contact Sanven Technology for a refund.

Swings violate infant sleep product safety standards with improper incline

About 1,020 units affected, sold online in early 2025

Consumers urged to stop use and request a refund

Sanven Technology has recalled about 1,020 Vevor baby swings due to a risk of suffocation. The swings were marketed for infant sleep but have an incline greater than 10 degrees, which violates the mandatory safety standard for infant sleep products and the ban on inclined sleepers.

The hazard

The Vevor baby swings were sold with an incline that exceeds the legal limit, posing a potentially deadly suffocation hazard for infants. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Sanven Technology for a refund.

Company contact

Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email recalling@vevor.com, or visit https://www.vevor.com/pages/vevor-baby-swing-recall for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Sanven-Technology-Recalls-Vevor-Baby-Swings-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-from-Suffocation-Hazard-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Infant-Sleep-Products-and-Inclined-Sleepers-Ban

WYBITNY recall for children’s bed rails due to entrapment risk

Owners of WYBITNY bed rails sold on Amazon should stop use and request a refund to prevent injury.

Bed rail openings can entrap children, risking serious injury or death

About 120 WYBITNY bed rails affected, sold in June and July 2025

Full refund available from WYBITNY; discontinue use immediately

Shanghai Siwu Jidan Shangmao Youxian Gongsi, dba WYBITNY, has recalled about 120 portable children’s bed rails due to entrapment risks. The product fails to meet federal safety standards and can allow a child to become trapped in or around the rail.

The hazard

The openings in the WYBITNY children’s bed rails allow for possible entrapment, posing a risk of serious injury or death if a child becomes trapped in the rail or between the rail and the mattress.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the bed rails and contact WYBITNY for a full refund.

Company contact

WYBITNY by email at servicewybitny@outlook.com.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/WYBITNY-Bed-Rails-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Entrapment-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Childrens-Portable-Bed-Rails-Sold-on-Amazon-by-WYBITNY

Umeyda recall for children's nightgowns over burn risk

Parents should stop using Umeyda nightgowns sold on Amazon and contact the company for a refund.

Nightgowns fail flammability standards, posing burn risk to children

About 200 Umeyda children's nightgowns recalled in various colors and sizes

Refund available; discontinue use immediately

Xindu District Miuwola Clothing Store dba Umeyda Company has recalled about 200 children's nightgowns due to violation of federal flammability standards. These garments pose a significant risk of burn injuries.

The hazard

The recalled Umeyda nightgowns do not comply with required flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, increasing the risk of burns.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the nightgowns and contact Umeyda Company for a full refund.

Company contact

Umeyda Company by email at ameyda123@163.com.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Umeyda-Nightgowns-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Burns-Violate-Mandatory-Standards-for-Childrens-Sleepwear-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Umeyda-Company

Recall of thousands of Y’all Can DIY fireplace fuel containers for flash fire hazard

Owners of Y’all Can DIY bioethanol fireplace fuel should stop use and request a replacement due to missing safety features.

Missing flame mitigation device creates flash fire and burn risk

About 14,000 fireplace fuel containers recalled, sold on Amazon in 2025

Remedy is a free replacement; stop use immediately

Astemrey has recalled about 14,000 Y’all Can DIY liquid bioethanol fireplace fuel containers. The fuel containers lack required flame mitigation devices, posing a risk of serious injury or death from flash fires.

The hazard

The recalled fireplace fuel containers violate federal safety rules, as they do not have the flame mitigation devices required for portable fuel containers. This significantly increases the risk of flash fire.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled fireplace fuel containers immediately and contact Astemrey for a replacement.

Company contact

Astemrey by email at contact@astemrey.com.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Astemrey-Recalls-Yall-Can-DIY-Liquid-Bioethanol-Fireplace-Fuel-Containers-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Flash-Fire-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Portable-Fuel-Containers

Lezyne USA recall for thousands of bicycle floor pumps due to injury risk

Cyclists should stop using Lezyne Pressure Over Drive pumps and contact the company for a replacement.

Pump canister can eject forcefully, causing serious injury

About 7,500 bicycle floor pumps recalled in the US

Replacement pump available; discontinue use immediately

Lezyne USA Inc. has recalled about 7,500 Pressure Over Drive bicycle floor pumps after a report of the canister ejecting from the base and causing serious facial injuries.

The hazard

The pump’s canister can forcefully eject from the base under pressure, posing a risk of severe injury to users or bystanders.

What to do

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled pumps and contact Lezyne for a replacement.

Company contact

Lezyne toll-free at 888-998-8881 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email recall@lezyne.com, or visit ride.lezyne.com/recall for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Lezyne-USA-Recalls-Bicycle-Floor-Pumps-Due-to-Serious-Injury-Hazard

Neaude recall for over 3,000 adult portable bed rails due to entrapment and asphyxiation risk

Consumers should stop using Neaude adult bed rails and request a refund due to serious safety hazards.

Bed rails can entrap users and lack required warning labels

About 3,294 Neaude adult portable bed rails recalled, sold on Amazon

Refund available; discontinue use immediately

Ruiyewenhuachuanboshenzhenyouxiangongsi, dba Neaude, has recalled about 3,294 adult portable bed rails due to entrapment and asphyxiation risks. The rails also lack federally required warning labels.

The hazard

The recalled Neaude bed rails violate safety standards and can entrap users between the rail and the mattress or within the rail itself. This poses a risk of serious injury or death by asphyxiation.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the bed rails and contact Neaude for a full refund.

Company contact

Neaude by email at ruiye1234@outlook.com or visit https://neaudehealth.com/products/neaude-adult-portable-bed-rails for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Adult-Portable-Bed-Rails-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Entrapment-and-Asphyxiation-Violate-Mandatory-Standard-for-Adult-Portable-Bed-Rails-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Neaude

STIHL recall for tens of thousands of backpack blowers over laceration risk

Owners of STIHL BR 800 backpack blowers should stop using affected units and seek a free repair.

Fan wheel can break apart, posing laceration hazard

About 47,800 STIHL BR 800 blowers with certain serial numbers recalled

Free repair available; check serial number and contact dealer

STIHL Incorporated has recalled about 47,800 BR 800 Magnum backpack blowers after the fan wheel was found to pose a risk of breaking apart, which could cause lacerations.

The hazard

The fan wheel inside the affected STIHL blowers can break apart during use, increasing the risk of serious lacerations to the operator or bystanders.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using recalled blowers and contact an authorized STIHL dealer for a free repair. Only units with serial numbers from 546515117 to 547916107 are included in the recall.

Company contact

STIHL Inc. toll-free at 800-233-4729 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.stihlusa.com/safety/recalls/br800 for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/STIHL-Recalls-BR-800-Backpack-Blowers-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard

Napei recall for thousands of infant bath tubs due to battery ingestion hazard

Caregivers should stop using Napei infant bath tubs and request a free repair kit to secure the battery.

Thermometer battery compartment accessible to children, risking ingestion

About 7,800 Napei infant bath tubs recalled, sold on Amazon

Free repair available; stop use until repaired

Sefon Store has recalled about 7,800 Napei collapsible infant bath tubs due to violation of safety standards for products containing button cell batteries. The built-in thermometer’s battery compartment can be easily accessed by children, posing a life-threatening ingestion hazard.

The hazard

If children access and swallow the button cell batteries in the thermometer, this can cause internal chemical burns, serious injury or death.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the bath tubs immediately and contact Sefon Store for a free repair kit to secure the battery compartment.

Company contact

Sefon Store via email at Napeiservice00@outlook.com.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Napei-Infant-Bath-Tubs-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Ingestion-Hazard-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Consumer-Products-with-Button-Cell-Batteries-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Sefon-Store

Konges Sløjd recall for children’s scooters after wheel detachment injuries

Owners of three-wheeled children’s scooters from Konges Sløjd should stop use and request a refund.

Left front wheel can detach, causing falls and injuries

About 50 scooters recalled after reports of injuries including broken arm

Refund available; discontinue use immediately

Konges Sløjd, of Denmark, has recalled about 50 three-wheeled children’s scooters due to a risk of the left front wheel detaching during use, resulting in multiple injury reports.

The hazard

There have been 18 reports of the front wheel detaching, resulting in three injuries, including a broken arm and loss of a child’s tooth.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Konges Sløjd for a refund.

Company contact

Email webshop@kongessloejd.com (for consumers), Recall@kongessloejd.com (for businesses), or visit https://kongessloejd.com/en-us/pages/product-recall for more information.

Source

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Three-Wheeled-Childrens-Scooters-Recalled-Due-to-Fall-Hazard-Imported-by-Konges-Slojd