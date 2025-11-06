Safety Recall Roundup - Nov. 6

The bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed.
Company contact:
Contact Peloton toll-free at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://support.onepeloton.com/s/article/Peloton-Recall-Information?language=en_US
About 833,000
Inkari recall for thousands of plush alpaca toys posing choking hazard
Parents should immediately stop use of Inkari plush alpaca toys and seek a refund due to a choking risk for young children.
Detachable eyes on toys violate small parts ban and create choking hazard
About 64,000 Inkari plush alpaca toys in multiple colors and sizes recalled
Consumers should stop use and contact Inkari for a refund
Inkari B.V., of the Netherlands, has recalled about 64,000 plush alpaca toys due to a serious choking hazard. The toys, sold under five collections and in various sizes and colors, have eyes that can detach, violating federal small parts regulations for toys intended for children under three years old. No injuries have been reported, but the risk of choking is significant.
The hazard
The eyes on the recalled Inkari plush alpaca toys can detach, creating a small part that poses a choking hazard to young children. The toys were marketed for children under three, making this a violation of the federal small parts ban.
What to do
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact Inkari for a full refund.
Company contact
Inkari toll-free at 833-799-0368 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email support@inkari-alpaca.com or visit www.inkari-alpaca.com/pages/product-recall for more information.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Inkari-Plush-Alpaca-Toys-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Choking-Hazard-Violate-Small-Parts-Ban-Imported-by-Inkari
Recall of over 1,000 Vevor baby swings for suffocation risk
Caregivers should stop using Vevor baby swings immediately and contact Sanven Technology for a refund.
Swings violate infant sleep product safety standards with improper incline
About 1,020 units affected, sold online in early 2025
Consumers urged to stop use and request a refund
Sanven Technology has recalled about 1,020 Vevor baby swings due to a risk of suffocation. The swings were marketed for infant sleep but have an incline greater than 10 degrees, which violates the mandatory safety standard for infant sleep products and the ban on inclined sleepers.
The hazard
The Vevor baby swings were sold with an incline that exceeds the legal limit, posing a potentially deadly suffocation hazard for infants. No injuries have been reported.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Sanven Technology for a refund.
Company contact
Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email recalling@vevor.com, or visit https://www.vevor.com/pages/vevor-baby-swing-recall for more information.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Sanven-Technology-Recalls-Vevor-Baby-Swings-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-from-Suffocation-Hazard-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Infant-Sleep-Products-and-Inclined-Sleepers-Ban
WYBITNY recall for children’s bed rails due to entrapment risk
Owners of WYBITNY bed rails sold on Amazon should stop use and request a refund to prevent injury.
Bed rail openings can entrap children, risking serious injury or death
About 120 WYBITNY bed rails affected, sold in June and July 2025
Full refund available from WYBITNY; discontinue use immediately
Shanghai Siwu Jidan Shangmao Youxian Gongsi, dba WYBITNY, has recalled about 120 portable children’s bed rails due to entrapment risks. The product fails to meet federal safety standards and can allow a child to become trapped in or around the rail.
The hazard
The openings in the WYBITNY children’s bed rails allow for possible entrapment, posing a risk of serious injury or death if a child becomes trapped in the rail or between the rail and the mattress.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the bed rails and contact WYBITNY for a full refund.
Company contact
WYBITNY by email at servicewybitny@outlook.com.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/WYBITNY-Bed-Rails-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Entrapment-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Childrens-Portable-Bed-Rails-Sold-on-Amazon-by-WYBITNY
Umeyda recall for children's nightgowns over burn risk
Parents should stop using Umeyda nightgowns sold on Amazon and contact the company for a refund.
Nightgowns fail flammability standards, posing burn risk to children
About 200 Umeyda children's nightgowns recalled in various colors and sizes
Refund available; discontinue use immediately
Xindu District Miuwola Clothing Store dba Umeyda Company has recalled about 200 children's nightgowns due to violation of federal flammability standards. These garments pose a significant risk of burn injuries.
The hazard
The recalled Umeyda nightgowns do not comply with required flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, increasing the risk of burns.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the nightgowns and contact Umeyda Company for a full refund.
Company contact
Umeyda Company by email at ameyda123@163.com.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Umeyda-Nightgowns-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Burns-Violate-Mandatory-Standards-for-Childrens-Sleepwear-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Umeyda-Company
Recall of thousands of Y’all Can DIY fireplace fuel containers for flash fire hazard
Owners of Y’all Can DIY bioethanol fireplace fuel should stop use and request a replacement due to missing safety features.
Missing flame mitigation device creates flash fire and burn risk
About 14,000 fireplace fuel containers recalled, sold on Amazon in 2025
Remedy is a free replacement; stop use immediately
Astemrey has recalled about 14,000 Y’all Can DIY liquid bioethanol fireplace fuel containers. The fuel containers lack required flame mitigation devices, posing a risk of serious injury or death from flash fires.
The hazard
The recalled fireplace fuel containers violate federal safety rules, as they do not have the flame mitigation devices required for portable fuel containers. This significantly increases the risk of flash fire.
What to do
Consumers should stop using the recalled fireplace fuel containers immediately and contact Astemrey for a replacement.
Company contact
Astemrey by email at contact@astemrey.com.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Astemrey-Recalls-Yall-Can-DIY-Liquid-Bioethanol-Fireplace-Fuel-Containers-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Flash-Fire-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Portable-Fuel-Containers
Lezyne USA recall for thousands of bicycle floor pumps due to injury risk
Cyclists should stop using Lezyne Pressure Over Drive pumps and contact the company for a replacement.
Pump canister can eject forcefully, causing serious injury
About 7,500 bicycle floor pumps recalled in the US
Replacement pump available; discontinue use immediately
Lezyne USA Inc. has recalled about 7,500 Pressure Over Drive bicycle floor pumps after a report of the canister ejecting from the base and causing serious facial injuries.
The hazard
The pump’s canister can forcefully eject from the base under pressure, posing a risk of severe injury to users or bystanders.
What to do
Customers should immediately stop using the recalled pumps and contact Lezyne for a replacement.
Company contact
Lezyne toll-free at 888-998-8881 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, email recall@lezyne.com, or visit ride.lezyne.com/recall for more information.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Lezyne-USA-Recalls-Bicycle-Floor-Pumps-Due-to-Serious-Injury-Hazard
Neaude recall for over 3,000 adult portable bed rails due to entrapment and asphyxiation risk
Consumers should stop using Neaude adult bed rails and request a refund due to serious safety hazards.
Bed rails can entrap users and lack required warning labels
About 3,294 Neaude adult portable bed rails recalled, sold on Amazon
Refund available; discontinue use immediately
Ruiyewenhuachuanboshenzhenyouxiangongsi, dba Neaude, has recalled about 3,294 adult portable bed rails due to entrapment and asphyxiation risks. The rails also lack federally required warning labels.
The hazard
The recalled Neaude bed rails violate safety standards and can entrap users between the rail and the mattress or within the rail itself. This poses a risk of serious injury or death by asphyxiation.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the bed rails and contact Neaude for a full refund.
Company contact
Neaude by email at ruiye1234@outlook.com or visit https://neaudehealth.com/products/neaude-adult-portable-bed-rails for more information.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Adult-Portable-Bed-Rails-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Entrapment-and-Asphyxiation-Violate-Mandatory-Standard-for-Adult-Portable-Bed-Rails-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Neaude
STIHL recall for tens of thousands of backpack blowers over laceration risk
Owners of STIHL BR 800 backpack blowers should stop using affected units and seek a free repair.
Fan wheel can break apart, posing laceration hazard
About 47,800 STIHL BR 800 blowers with certain serial numbers recalled
Free repair available; check serial number and contact dealer
STIHL Incorporated has recalled about 47,800 BR 800 Magnum backpack blowers after the fan wheel was found to pose a risk of breaking apart, which could cause lacerations.
The hazard
The fan wheel inside the affected STIHL blowers can break apart during use, increasing the risk of serious lacerations to the operator or bystanders.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using recalled blowers and contact an authorized STIHL dealer for a free repair. Only units with serial numbers from 546515117 to 547916107 are included in the recall.
Company contact
STIHL Inc. toll-free at 800-233-4729 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.stihlusa.com/safety/recalls/br800 for more information.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/STIHL-Recalls-BR-800-Backpack-Blowers-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard
Napei recall for thousands of infant bath tubs due to battery ingestion hazard
Caregivers should stop using Napei infant bath tubs and request a free repair kit to secure the battery.
Thermometer battery compartment accessible to children, risking ingestion
About 7,800 Napei infant bath tubs recalled, sold on Amazon
Free repair available; stop use until repaired
Sefon Store has recalled about 7,800 Napei collapsible infant bath tubs due to violation of safety standards for products containing button cell batteries. The built-in thermometer’s battery compartment can be easily accessed by children, posing a life-threatening ingestion hazard.
The hazard
If children access and swallow the button cell batteries in the thermometer, this can cause internal chemical burns, serious injury or death.
What to do
Consumers should stop using the bath tubs immediately and contact Sefon Store for a free repair kit to secure the battery compartment.
Company contact
Sefon Store via email at Napeiservice00@outlook.com.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Napei-Infant-Bath-Tubs-Recalled-Due-to-Risk-of-Serious-Injury-or-Death-from-Ingestion-Hazard-Violates-Mandatory-Standard-for-Consumer-Products-with-Button-Cell-Batteries-Sold-on-Amazon-by-Sefon-Store
Konges Sløjd recall for children’s scooters after wheel detachment injuries
Owners of three-wheeled children’s scooters from Konges Sløjd should stop use and request a refund.
Left front wheel can detach, causing falls and injuries
About 50 scooters recalled after reports of injuries including broken arm
Refund available; discontinue use immediately
Konges Sløjd, of Denmark, has recalled about 50 three-wheeled children’s scooters due to a risk of the left front wheel detaching during use, resulting in multiple injury reports.
The hazard
There have been 18 reports of the front wheel detaching, resulting in three injuries, including a broken arm and loss of a child’s tooth.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Konges Sløjd for a refund.
Company contact
Email webshop@kongessloejd.com (for consumers), Recall@kongessloejd.com (for businesses), or visit https://kongessloejd.com/en-us/pages/product-recall for more information.
Source
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2026/Three-Wheeled-Childrens-Scooters-Recalled-Due-to-Fall-Hazard-Imported-by-Konges-Slojd