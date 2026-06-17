Alfredo sauce recalled over potential salmonella risk

More than 900 cases of Alfredo sauce have been recalled due to a potentially contaminated ingredient.

The recall stems from a dry milk powder supplier's recall involving possible Salmonella contamination.

The affected product was distributed to dozens of states and has been classified as a Class I recall.

A large recall involving Alfredo sauce is underway after a supplier identified a potential food safety issue with one of the product's ingredients. The recall affects Alfredo Sauce sold in sealed bags weighing three pounds seven ounces and packed 12 bags per case.

According to information posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated by The Coffee Connexion Co., Inc., based in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The company voluntarily recalled the product after learning that a dry milk powder ingredient used in the sauce had been recalled by its supplier because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall remains ongoing and has not been terminated.

What products are affected?

The recall involves 913 cases of Alfredo sauce bearing UPC 0039954921963. Multiple production batches and lot numbers are included, with best-by dates ranging from January through April 2028.

Affected batches include:

Batch numbers 046188 through 046193, Lot 0126, Best By 01/12/2028

Batch numbers 047290 through 047296, Lot 0476, Best By 02/16/2028

Batch numbers 048029 through 048034, Lot 0686, Best By 03/09/2028

Batch numbers 049089 through 049094, Lot 1106, Best By 04/20/2028

The FDA classified the event as a Class I recall, which is the agency's most serious recall category. The recall was initiated on May 6, 2026, and received its FDA classification on June 4, 2026.

The affected product was distributed across a wide portion of the United States, including New York, California, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Washington, Wisconsin, and dozens of other states.

What this means for consumers

For consumers, the main takeaway is that the recall was not triggered by contamination discovered in the finished Alfredo sauce itself, but by concerns involving a recalled dry milk powder ingredient supplied to the manufacturer.

Anyone who may have purchased or received the affected Alfredo sauce should compare the batch, lot, and best-by information with the recall notice. Because the recall has been classified as Class I and remains active, consumers should avoid using affected products until they can determine whether their sauce is included in the recall.

The FDA notes that the recall is ongoing, meaning additional updates could be issued as the situation continues to be monitored.