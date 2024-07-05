Nearly 50,000 Harley Davidson, Scorpion helmets recalled

Harley Davidson supplier, Kidos Sports, is recalling 47,582 helmets because they may not stay securely fastened.

The recalled helmets include Scorpion EXO Covert X and Harley-Davidson HD-X07 helmets, sizes XS, S, M, L, XL and 2XL, Kido Sports said Wednesday.

The issue arose after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration tested helmets in Feb. 2023, according to a filing. Kido Sports began preparing an action plan after it was contacted by NHTSA on May 10, 2024.

This is Kido Sport's first recall, according to NHTSA's database.

What to do

There isn't yet a solution for buyers of the helmets. Kido Sports can be reached 1-888-672-6774 for updates.