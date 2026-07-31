NBCUniversal, YouTube strike deal to expand Peacock and streaming reach

NBCUniversal and YouTube have announced a multi-year global partnership that will make Peacock available to YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. beginning in 2027.

The agreement also expands the international distribution of NBCUniversal's streaming brands, including Universal+ and Hayu, while extending NBCUniversal's carriage on YouTube TV.

The companies say they will also collaborate on advertising, technology, and live sports production, reflecting the growing trend toward bundled streaming services.

NBCUniversal and YouTube have signed a strategic partnership that will significantly expand the reach of Peacock and other NBCUniversal streaming brands, marking one of the biggest distribution deals in the increasingly competitive streaming market.

The multi-year agreement, announced this week, will bring Peacock to millions of current and future YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States starting in 2027. The companies said it represents Peacock's largest wholesale distribution partnership to date and is designed to make NBCUniversal's programming available to a much larger audience without requiring consumers to subscribe separately.

For consumers, the biggest change will be that YouTube Premium subscribers will gain access to Peacock's ad-supported programming directly through the YouTube platform. That includes NBC and Bravo shows, Universal films, Peacock originals, and live sports carried by the streaming service.

The agreement extends beyond the United States. NBCUniversal said it will use YouTube's global platform to broaden the international reach of Universal+, which distributes NBCUniversal programming in Latin America and other markets, as well as Hayu, the company's reality TV-focused streaming service.

The companies are also extending NBCUniversal's distribution agreement with YouTube TV, ensuring continued access to NBC-owned broadcast and cable networks on the streaming television service.

More than a distribution deal

The partnership includes several business initiatives beyond content distribution.

NBCUniversal and YouTube said they plan to deepen collaboration in digital advertising, technology, and live sports production. They also intend to explore new ways to connect viewers, creators, and advertisers across YouTube's platforms and NBCUniversal's entertainment and sports properties.

The announcement comes as streaming companies increasingly embrace partnerships and bundled offerings to attract subscribers while reducing customer churn. Rather than competing solely through exclusive content, many media companies are making their services available through larger subscription packages.

Industry analysts say the strategy allows streaming services to reach customers who might not otherwise pay for another standalone subscription.

Expanding Peacock's audience

The deal arrives as Peacock continues to grow its subscriber base and build its programming lineup around original series, Universal films, and major sports rights, including the NBA and NFL.

YouTube Premium, meanwhile, has more than 125 million subscribers worldwide, giving NBCUniversal access to a far larger potential audience than Peacock currently reaches on its own.

The companies said additional details, including launch timing and customer information, will be announced closer to the 2027 rollout.