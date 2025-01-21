Minnesota sues e-cigarette manufacturer and investigates another

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against High Light Vapes, a Los Angeles-based e-cigarette manufacturer, charging it with marketing to minors. The lawsuit alleges violations of state laws prohibiting the marketing of tobacco products to children and consumer fraud.

Ellison has also launched an investigation into Loon, a Minnesota-based e-cigarette manufacturer, to determine potential violations of similar laws.

High Light Vapes is accused of designing and promoting its products to appeal to school-age children by mimicking highlighters. The complaint alleges the company marketed these e-cigarettes as a "stealthy" way to vape, highlighting their resemblance to actual highlighters.

The products come in various flavors such as strawberry cheesecake and sour apple, which are particularly attractive to young consumers. Ellison demonstrated the similarity between these vapes and real highlighters at a press conference, emphasizing the deceptive nature of their marketing strategy.

"My job as attorney general is to protect Minnesotans — especially our children — when corporations try to harm us to make a profit," Ellison stated. "I will not allow any corporation to illegally manufacture, market, and sell dangerous and addictive e-cigarette products to Minnesota youth."

Other states are taking similar actions

The legal actions are part of a broader effort by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general across the United States to combat the proliferation of flavored disposable e-cigarettes, which are often illegally imported from China. These products have seen a 1,500% increase in the U.S. market since 2020, despite federal regulations requiring FDA approval for new e-cigarettes.

The coalition of state leaders aims to hold companies accountable for unlawfully manufacturing, distributing, and marketing these products to young people.

Ellison's office has also served a civil investigative demand on Loon, requiring the company to provide documents and answer questions under oath. This investigation seeks to uncover any potential violations of Minnesota's consumer protection and deceptive vaping laws by Loon.

This lawsuit follows Minnesota's landmark settlement with Juul and Altria in 2023, where the companies agreed to pay $60.5 million over eight years for their role in marketing e-cigarettes to youth. The settlement funds are dedicated to preventing youth smoking and e-cigarette use, marking a significant public health achievement in the state's ongoing battle against tobacco use among minors.