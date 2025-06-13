Mammut Recalls Skywalker Climbing Gear Due to Serious Fall Hazard

Mammut Sports Group has issued a nationwide recall for three of its popular climbing safety products due to a critical flaw in the carabiner system that could lead to serious injury or death.

The recall involves approximately 580 units of the Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Sets, Skywalker Pro Turn Via Ferrata Sets, and Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Packages, as well as an additional 42 units sold in Canada. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the carabiners on these sets can open without engaging the safety latch, posing a significant fall hazard to climbers.

Products Recalled

The affected models are:

Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Set

Skywalker Pro Turn Via Ferrata Set

Skywalker Pro Via Ferrata Package

Only sets with model numbers 2040-02840, 2040-02850, and 2040-02870 are included in the recall. These numbers can be found on a tag inside the product pouch. The equipment is used to assist with mountain and rock climbing and features a blue cord and orange-gray carabiner.

What Consumers Should Do

Mammut is urging all customers to stop using the recalled products immediately and to contact the company for a full refund. There have been no injuries or incidents reported as of the recall date.

Consumers can reach Mammut Sports Group:

Mammut will provide prepaid return labels to assist consumers with returning the recalled gear.

Sales and Distribution

The recalled sets were sold at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming, Campsaver in Utah, and other outdoor retailers across the U.S. between February 2023 and March 2025, with prices ranging from $150 to $280.

The gear was imported by Mammut Sports Group Inc., based in Williston, Vermont, and manufactured in Switzerland.

Consumers who own or have used any of these products are encouraged to check their gear immediately and take advantage of the refund program.

Recall Number: 25-335

Hazard Type: Fall hazard due to unsafe carabiner latch

Remedy: Full refund upon return of the product