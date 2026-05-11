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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of May 11

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed about the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including issues with RAM, Winnebago, Tesla, and more.

Chrysler, Winnebago, and Tesla are in this week's auto recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V288000

Issue: Vehicle Can Exceed the Speed Rating of the Tires

MakeModelModel Years
RAM25002023–2026

Winnebago Industries, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V285000

Issue: Incorrectly Routed LP Hose May Cause Fire

MakeModelModel Years
WINNEBAGOSOLIS2026–2027

Shyft Group — NHTSA Recall ID 26V284000

Issue: Incorrect Cargo Carrying Capacity on Label

MakeModelModel Years
UTILIMASTERVELOCITY2025

Tesla, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V283000

Issue: Rearview Camera Image May Not Display/FMVSS 111

MakeModelModel Years
TESLAMODEL Y2020–2023
TESLAMODEL S2021–2023
TESLAMODEL 32017, 2021–2023
TESLAMODEL X2021–2023

Gulf States Toyota, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V282000

Issue: Incorrect Load Carrying Capacity on Label/FMVSS 110

MakeModelModel Years
TOYOTA4RUNNER2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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