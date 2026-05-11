Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of May 11

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) — NHTSA Recall ID 26V288000 Make Model Model Years RAM 2500 2023–2026

Winnebago Industries, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V285000 Make Model Model Years WINNEBAGO SOLIS 2026–2027

Shyft Group — NHTSA Recall ID 26V284000 Make Model Model Years UTILIMASTER VELOCITY 2025

Tesla, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V283000 Make Model Model Years TESLA MODEL Y 2020–2023 TESLA MODEL S 2021–2023 TESLA MODEL 3 2017, 2021–2023 TESLA MODEL X 2021–2023

Gulf States Toyota, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V282000 Make Model Model Years TOYOTA 4RUNNER 2026