National Cheeseburger Day is Friday — here’s where to score a free or cheap burger

National Cheeseburger Day is Friday, Sept. 18 : Restaurants across the country are celebrating with free and deeply discounted burgers.

Some of the best deals require very little spending : This includes free burgers with a $1 purchase at McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, and Jack in the Box.

Get your apps ready: Many offers require you to join a restaurant’s free rewards program or order through its app.

If you've been looking for an excuse to have a cheeseburger for lunch on Friday, the calendar has officially provided one.

National Cheeseburger Day lands on Sept. 18 this year, and some of the country's biggest restaurant chains are celebrating by practically giving burgers away.

There is, however, a recurring theme this year: You'll probably need your phone to get the deals.

Many of the best offers require a restaurant's app or free rewards membership, so downloading a few apps before you're standing hungry in the parking lot will definitely save you some time and frustration.

Here are eight deals worth knowing about.

McDonald's: Free Double Cheeseburger

On Sept. 18, MyMcDonald's Rewards members can get a free Double Cheeseburger with a minimum $1 purchase at participating restaurants when ordering through the McDonald's app.

The offer is limited to one per customer.

Money-saving move: Don't spend $5 just to get your "free" burger. Look for something around the $1 minimum purchase requirement that you'd actually use.

Dairy Queen: Free cheeseburger with a $1 purchase

Dairy Queen isn't making you wait until Friday.

Now through Sept. 18, DQ Rewards members can get a free single Original Cheeseburger Signature Stackburger with an app or online order of at least $1 at participating Grill & Chill locations.

Here's an important catch: DQ says deals can take up to 24 hours to appear after creating a Rewards account. In other words, don't wait until you're in the drive-thru Friday to sign up.

Jack in the Box: Free Jr. Cheeseburger

Jack in the Box Rewards members can get a free Jr. Cheeseburger with a $1 in-app purchase on Sept. 18.

The promotion is part of the chain's Burger Week and is limited to one use per customer.

So, think of it this way: If you’re planning on grabbing fries or a drink to go with your meal, this basically makes your burger free.

Burger King: Free Bacon Cheeseburger

Burger King has turned National Cheeseburger Day into an entire week of deals.

On Friday, Royal Perks members can get a free Bacon Cheeseburger with a purchase of at least $3 when ordering through the BK app or website.

There are other offers throughout the week as well, so it's worth checking the app before ordering.

Smashburger: $1 burger

This one could be worth a special trip.

Smashburger is offering Rewards members any single burger for $1 when ordering through the app. Choices include the Classic, Bacon Stack, Spicy Jalapeño, BBQ Bacon, and Truffle Mushroom burgers.

For a buck, this is easily one of the better National Cheeseburger Day deals.

Wayback Burgers: $3.50 Classic Burgers

Wayback Burgers is rolling its prices way back for the occasion.

On Sept. 18, customers can get a Classic Burger for $3.50, with a limit of two per person.

The deal is available in-store, online, and through the Wayback Burgers app at participating locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy one, get one free

Going out with someone?

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a buy-one-get-one-free cheeseburger deal on Sept. 18 at participating locations.

Buy a regularly priced cheeseburger and you'll get a second cheeseburger of equal or lesser value free.

If two people were already planning to eat out, splitting the bill makes this one considerably more appealing.

Applebee's: Burger and fries for $8.99

Applebee's is keeping things simple.

On Sept. 18, customers can get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with fries for $8.99.

Unlike many of the other promotions, this one doesn't require you to chase down a free burger inside an app.

Do this before Friday

There's one lesson buried beneath all these cheap cheeseburgers: Restaurant apps have increasingly become the gatekeepers to the best fast-food deals.

If there's a particular deal you want Friday, download the app and create the necessary rewards account ahead of time. Then make sure your local restaurant is participating before making a special trip.

And remember the golden rule of "free" food promotions: Don't spend $10 on stuff you didn't want just to save $4 on a cheeseburger.

Do it right, though, and Friday's lunch could be ridiculously cheap.