Latest Recall Roundup targets strangulation, lacerations, falls and magnet ingestion

A deadly play kitchen hazard, malfunctioning multi-tools, and a flammable mattress top this week’s consumer product safety recalls. Images via CPSC.gov

⚠️ KidKraft Farm to Table Play Kitchen

  • Hazard: Hooks pose strangulation risk to children; one child tragically died in 2023.

  • Units Affected: About 192,000

  • Remedy: Free replacement hooks

  • Sold At: Amazon, Walmart, KidKraft.com (2018–2025)

  • Contact: kidkraft.com/pages/recall or 800-882-0234

Photo

🔪 Leatherman Charge Plus & Charge Plus TTi Multi-Tools

  • Hazard: Knife blade may not fully retract, posing laceration risk

  • Units Affected: About 17,000

  • Remedy: Free repair

  • Sold At: Leatherman.com, REI, Amazon (Jul 2024–Mar 2025)

  • Contact: leatherman.com/pages/charge-recall or 800-847-8665

Photo

🧲 Tegu Magnetic Floating Stackers

  • Hazard: Loose magnets pose serious ingestion danger to children

  • Units Affected: 22,850 in U.S. (plus ~2,000 in Canada/Mexico)

  • Remedy: Free replacement

  • Sold At: Amazon, toy stores (Aug 2018–Apr 2025)

  • Contact: tegu.com/pages/recall or 877-834-8869

Photo

🪜 Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Stepper

  • Hazard: Safety bar can detach or break, causing fall injuries

  • Units Affected: About 302,000

  • Remedy: Free repair kit

  • Sold At: Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s, Amazon (Feb 2021–Jul 2025)

  • Contact: coscoproducts.com or 888-628-3778

Photo

🧄 IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL Garlic Press

  • Hazard: Small metal pieces can break off, causing laceration or ingestion hazard

  • Units Affected: About 43,830

  • Remedy: Full refund (no receipt required)

  • Sold At: IKEA stores & online (Mar–May 2025)

  • Contact: ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls or 888-966-4532

Photo

🛏️ Amazon Basics Eurotop Mattresses

  • Hazard: Fails to meet flammability standardsfire risk

  • Units Affected: About 2,700

  • Remedy: Full refund after photo verification

  • Sold At: Amazon (Jan 2023–Jun 2024)

  • Contact: amazoneurotoprecall.expertinquiry.com or 800-913-4350

Photo

🔫 RIDGID Framing Nailers (21° and 30°)

  • Hazard: Malfunctioning trigger can fire unintentionally, causing laceration danger

  • Units Affected: About 64,000

  • Remedy: Free software repair

  • Sold At: Home Depot, Direct Tools Outlet (Jul 2021–May 2025)

  • Contact: powertools.ridgid.com/recall or 800-597-9624

Photo

👗 Baby Loren Morning Dresses (Children's Loungewear)

  • Hazard: Fails flammability standardsburn risk to children

  • Units Affected: About 340

  • Remedy: Full refund

  • Sold At: Boutique children’s stores and online (Oct 2022–Mar 2025)

  • Contact: babyloren.com/pages/recall or 209-834-5053

💡 Safety Tip: Stop using recalled products immediately and follow the recall instructions for repair, replacement, or refund. Many brands offer prepaid return labels or do not require proof of purchase.

