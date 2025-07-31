Latest Recall Roundup targets strangulation, lacerations, falls and magnet ingestion

⚠️ KidKraft Farm to Table Play Kitchen
Hazard: Hooks pose strangulation risk to children; one child tragically died in 2023.
Units Affected: About 192,000
Remedy: Free replacement hooks
Sold At: Amazon, Walmart, KidKraft.com (2018–2025)
Contact: kidkraft.com/pages/recall or 800-882-0234
🔪 Leatherman Charge Plus & Charge Plus TTi Multi-Tools
Hazard: Knife blade may not fully retract, posing laceration risk
Units Affected: About 17,000
Remedy: Free repair
Sold At: Leatherman.com, REI, Amazon (Jul 2024–Mar 2025)
Contact: leatherman.com/pages/charge-recall or 800-847-8665
🧲 Tegu Magnetic Floating Stackers
Hazard: Loose magnets pose serious ingestion danger to children
Units Affected: 22,850 in U.S. (plus ~2,000 in Canada/Mexico)
Remedy: Free replacement
Sold At: Amazon, toy stores (Aug 2018–Apr 2025)
Contact: tegu.com/pages/recall or 877-834-8869
🪜 Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Stepper
Hazard: Safety bar can detach or break, causing fall injuries
Units Affected: About 302,000
Remedy: Free repair kit
Sold At: Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s, Amazon (Feb 2021–Jul 2025)
Contact: coscoproducts.com or 888-628-3778
🧄 IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL Garlic Press
Hazard: Small metal pieces can break off, causing laceration or ingestion hazard
Units Affected: About 43,830
Remedy: Full refund (no receipt required)
Sold At: IKEA stores & online (Mar–May 2025)
Contact: ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls or 888-966-4532
🛏️ Amazon Basics Eurotop Mattresses
Hazard: Fails to meet flammability standards—fire risk
Units Affected: About 2,700
Remedy: Full refund after photo verification
Sold At: Amazon (Jan 2023–Jun 2024)
Contact: amazoneurotoprecall.expertinquiry.com or 800-913-4350
🔫 RIDGID Framing Nailers (21° and 30°)
Hazard: Malfunctioning trigger can fire unintentionally, causing laceration danger
Units Affected: About 64,000
Remedy: Free software repair
Sold At: Home Depot, Direct Tools Outlet (Jul 2021–May 2025)
Contact: powertools.ridgid.com/recall or 800-597-9624
👗 Baby Loren Morning Dresses (Children's Loungewear)
Hazard: Fails flammability standards—burn risk to children
Units Affected: About 340
Remedy: Full refund
Sold At: Boutique children’s stores and online (Oct 2022–Mar 2025)
Contact: babyloren.com/pages/recall or 209-834-5053
💡 Safety Tip: Stop using recalled products immediately and follow the recall instructions for repair, replacement, or refund. Many brands offer prepaid return labels or do not require proof of purchase.