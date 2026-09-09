Made Fresh Salads recalls dozens of deli products over Listeria risk

Made Fresh Salads is recalling dozens of ready-to-eat deli salads, cream cheeses and other products because of possible Listeria contamination.

The products were distributed to retailers and distributors in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and other parts of New York City and may have been repackaged for consumers.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers who purchased the recalled products are being urged to return them for a refund.

Consumers in the New York City area are being warned to check their refrigerators after a food manufacturer recalled a wide range of ready-to-eat deli products because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Made Fresh Salads Inc., based in Bay Shore, New York, announced the recall Sept. 6. It covers ready-to-eat deli-style salads and cream cheese sold under the Made Fresh Salads and Northside brands.

The products were distributed by direct delivery to retail stores and distributors in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and elsewhere in New York City.

One potential complication for consumers is that the food may not still be in its original Made Fresh Salads packaging. The company said retailers may have repackaged the products in deli containers or other retail packaging, meaning labels and product codes can vary depending on where the food was purchased.

A long list of recalled foods

The recall covers dozens of products, including several foods commonly purchased from supermarket and deli counters.

Among them are black bean and corn salad, bruschetta, chickpea salad, crab salad, shrimp salad, egg salad, tuna salad, quinoa salad and numerous pasta and tortellini salads.

Larger containers of potato salad, macaroni salad and coleslaw are also included, along with chocolate and vanilla pudding, potato croquettes and crab cakes.

The recall also includes a large selection of flavored cream cheeses, including:

Apple cinnamon

Blueberry

Bacon scallion

Garlic and herb

Jalapeño and jalapeño cheddar

Lox

Scallion

Strawberry

Vegetable

Walnut

Whipped cream cheese

Some tofu spreads are included as well. Northside-branded cream cheese and tofu products are also affected.

The recalled foods have expiration dates ranging from Sept. 3 through Sept. 18, 2026. Products supplied to retailers came primarily in 5-pound and 30-pound white plastic tubs or half-size aluminum pans.

Listeria found during environmental testing

The recall was initiated after environmental sampling conducted by the FDA and the company found Listeria monocytogenes in some areas of the manufacturing facility.

Made Fresh Salads has stopped production and distribution of the affected products while the company and FDA investigate the source of the contamination. No illnesses have been reported as of the recall announcement.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly among older adults, young children and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience symptoms including fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Infection during pregnancy can also cause miscarriage or stillbirth.

What consumers should do

Consumers who believe they purchased one of the recalled products should not eat it and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Because some retailers may have repackaged the food, consumers who purchased prepared salads or cream cheese from a deli counter in the affected New York City distribution area may want to contact the retailer if they are unsure whether their purchase is included.

Consumers with questions can contact Made Fresh Salads at 718-765-0082, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.