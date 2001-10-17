Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2001

Current Events in October 2001

Browse Current Events by year

2001

Browse Current Events by month

Get trending consumer news and recalls

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Suit Charges HP Monopolizes Inkjet Business

    A class action suit against Hewlett-Packard Co. charges the company with illegally monopolizing the inkjet business and seeks more than $1 billion in consumer rebates. If plaintiff Ronald Jones of Palo Alto, CA, gets his way, every consumer who purchased an HP inkjet cartridge since 1995 will get a rebate.

    While HP has fought off numerous inkjet-related suits from competitors, this is the first major consumer class action to challenge HP's practice of requiring consumers to buy a new print head every time they need ink.

    Industry analysts say that by "tying" ink refills to print head purchases, HP is able to charge about $30 for ink cartridges that would otherwise cost less than $10. It's a highly profitable business for HP, which reports that printer supplies have generated nearly 40 percent of corporate profits in recent years.

    "HP is conspiring against the consumer," Jones argues. He says consumers could choose competing products with lower-cost ink supplies if they were more fully aware of the longterm cost of inkjet cartridges. He notes that the cost of inkjet cartridges continues to rise while printer prices fall.

    Each new inkjet cartridge a consumer buys contains not only a fresh supply of ink but also a new print head. While each cartridge contains roughly enough ink to print between 400 and 1,000 pages, most print heads are capable of printing up to 12,000 pages. But since there's no easy way to refill the cartridges, consumers have few alternatives, Jones argues.

    Courts have upheld the right of consumers to refill the cartridges as well as the right of companies to sell refill kits. But since there's no refill cap, the process involves using a syringe to inject ink into the cartridge, a messy and unappealing process.

    HP's main competitors, Epson, Canon of Xerox, also make inkjet products, most of which use separate ink containers and print heads.

    Jones' suit is pending in the state Superior Court in San Francisco, alleging that HP has violated California's Cartwright Natiturst Act by conspiring to restrain trade in the inkjet marketplace. In March 2000, the court certified the case as a class action in California and 18 other states, including New York and Illinois.

    A class action suit against Hewlett-Packard Co. charges the company with illegally monopolizing the inkjet business and seeks more than $1 billion in consu...

    American Water Heater Co. Recall

    WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2001 -- The American Water Heater Co. is voluntarily recalling about 16,000 gas-fired water heaters to replace the gas burners. The burners could produce excess carbon monoxide (CO), posing a risk of CO poisoning to consumers.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    CPSC and the American Water Heater Co. have not received any reports of injuries or incidents relating to these water heaters. This recall is being conducted to prevent the possibility of injuries. The firm discovered the problem with the burners on these water heaters during routine testing.

    Only natural gas water heaters sold under the following brand names are included in the recall: American Proline, Envirotemp, Mor-Flo, Powerflex, Premier Plus and US Craftmaster. The serial number, located on the data plate on the front of the water heater, starts with 0124 through 0127. The water heaters were sold in both short and tall profiles, and have 30, 40, 50 and 75 gallon capacities. Other model water heaters sold by the American Water Heater Co. are not included in this recall.

    Home center stores and contractors sold and installed these water heaters nationwide from June 2001 through September 2001 for between $200 and $500.

    Consumers should contact the American Water Heater Co. immediately to arrange for a free repair. Contact the firm at (800) 999-9515 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. Consumers also can reach the firm by fax at (800) 999- 5210 or by email at support@americanwaterheater.com.

    American Water Heater Co. voluntarily recalled 16,000 gas-fired water heaters to replace the gas burners. The burners could produce excess carbon monoxide ...

    Get trending consumer news and recalls

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.