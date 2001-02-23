Current Events in February 2001

Mongoose, MGX and Roadmaster Bicycles Recalled
By Us previously announced the recall of 13,500 of these forks in May 2000. The firm has since disclosed that more of these forks are included in the recall.
There have been 26 reports of forks on these bicycles breaking resulting in nine riders, including teenagers, suffering serious head and bodily injuries, abrasions, bruises and chipped teeth.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The recalled forks were installed on Mongoose S-20 and MGX S-20 bicycles, which are orange, and the Roadmaster Ridge Rider bicycles, which is red. The forks on these bikes are black with decals that read "BALLISTIC" and "105" on the sides of the suspension fork legs.
Discount department stores, including Wal-Mart, and toy stores sold the bicycles with these forks nationwide from June 1998 through June 2000 for between $125 and $150.
Consumers should immediately stop using these bicycles and call the firm to determine if the fork on their bike is part of the recall. Consumers should have the serial number of the forks available. The serial number is located on the inside of the suspension fork leg. Consumers with recalled forks will receive a free replacement fork and free installation. For more information, call (877) 211-3525 toll-free between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit their web site at www.mongoose.com.
The recalled bikes have the following serial numbers.
98025001 through 98030000
98031051 through 98033050
BA10021201 through BA10029200
BA10044001 through BA10049000
BA10050001 through BA10051000
BA10052001 through BA10053000
BA10054001 through BA10058000
BA10059251 through BA10067750
BA10067791 through BA10069390
BA10069703 through BA10077102
BAX0001251 through BAX0006750
BAX0006781 through BAX0007080
