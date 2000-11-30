Current Events in November 2000

Cosco Inc. is voluntarily recalling about one million Options 5 High Chairs. The high chairs are adjustable and have both recline and upright positions. In the recline position, the seats can separate from the frame and fall to the ground. In the upright position, the seats can slip from their set height position to the lowest position or can fall to the ground.



Additionally, some seats were sold with a metal restraint anchor that can slip through the back of the seat allowing the child to fall to the ground. Infants and toddlers can suffer head, face and bodily injuries.



The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).



Cosco and CPSC have received 168 reports of incidents involving the high chairs' seats or restraints, including 57 injury reports, primarily to the head and face. Two children reportedly suffered slight concussions; twelve children were monitored for head injuries; and others suffered swollen eyes, bloody noses and lips, bumps and bruises.



The Cosco Options 5 High Chairs being recalled have five options for use: high chair, infant feeding, youth chair, play chair and booster seat. The chair's seat can be used in a reclined infant position or adjusted into seven upright height positions for toddlers. It has four tray positions, a vinyl seat pad and a removable footrest. "Cosco" is on the chair's leg support bar, tray and on a sticker on the bottom of the seat. The restraint system consists of a waist/crotch belt and a plastic T-bar attached to the tray. The recalled chairs can be identified by model number 03-286 and manufacture date, which are located on the bottom of the seat.



The Options 5 High Chairs subject to this recall were manufactured from December 1, 1997 through August 11, 2000. Mass merchandise, juvenile products and major discount department stores nationwide sold the high chairs for about $40 to $50.



Cosco is offering consumers two types of repair kits, depending on the date their high chair was manufactured. To prevent seat separation, all kits will contain a redesigned handle that stays out and fits over the frame each time the seat is used in the recline position. In many incidents in the recline position, the handle was not over the frame of the high chair.



Consumers should stop using these high chairs immediately, and order a free repair kit from Cosco by calling (800) 221-6736 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers also may visit the company's web site to order a free repair kit and to obtain instructions for proper assembly and use. When contacting Cosco, consumers should have the chair in front of them to provide the model number and four-digit manufacture date, which are located on the bottom of the seat. The manufacture date will determine which repair kit is needed.

