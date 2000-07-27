Current Events in July 2000

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2000 -- In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety
Commission (CPSC), Hufco-Delaware Co. is recalling
about 111,000 Gerry TrailTech backpack baby carriers with plastic
frames. Small infants can shift to one side, slip through the leg
openings of these carriers and fall.
CPSC and Hufco-Delaware have received four reports of infants slipping through the leg openings of these carriers. There were two reports of infants suffering fractured skulls and two reports of infants suffering bumped heads when they fell to the ground.
Department and baby products stores nationwide sold these backpack carriers from January 1996 through July 2000 for about $65.
These Gerry TrailTech backpack baby carriers have black, plastic contoured frames. They were sold in color combinations of slate blue with teal trim, green with black trim, navy blue and purple with green trim, and blue and purple with silver trim. A tag on the outside of the carrier reads "GERRY." A long tag, originally inside the carrier when sold, reads, "GERRY TRAIL TECH/TRAIL TECH HP." Writing imprinted on the plastic frame reads, "GERRY." The carrier has a removable, washable seat; a storage pouch; a loading stand; and a padded hip belt.
Consumers should stop using these backpack carriers immediately, and call Hufco-Delaware at (800) 881-9176 anytime for a free repair kit that replaces the seat of the carrier with one that has smaller leg openings.
