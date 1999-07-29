Current Events in July 1999

-- WCI Outdoor Products is recalling about 1,600 Ranch King tractors to repair a fuel line.

The existing fuel line on these tractors can be misrouted near the ground drive belt or steering gears, which can result in it becoming damaged or cut, and allowing gasoline to spill. This poses a risk of fire and burn injuries to consumers.



The recall was announced in cooperation with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

WCI says it has received one report of a minor fire and two reports of damaged fuel lines. No injuries have been reported.



There are two models of the tractors being recalled. There are more than 1,500 Ranch King 18.5 HP tractors being recalled, with the manufacturer's ID: RK185H46A. There are more than 150 Ranch King Pro 20 HP tractors being recalled, with the manufacturer's ID: RK20H46A. The recalled tractors' serial number ranges are listed below:



18.5 HP Tractors 20 HP Tractors 022399D 001802 - 022399D 002071

032299D 002072 - 032299D 002701

032499D 002702 - 032499D 003331 022399D 001602 - 022399D 001761



The serial number and manufacturer's ID are on a label affixed to the fender, under the seat. These hydrostatic drive tractors were sold with a 46-inch mower deck. "Ranch King" or "Ranch King Pro" are written on the sides of these tractors.



Quality Farm & Fleet stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee sold these tractors exclusively. They were sold from February 23, 1999 through May 28, 1999 for $1,399 or $1,699, depending on the model purchased.



Consumers should stop using these tractors immediately. Consumers should call WCI Outdoor Products, Inc. to determine if their tractor is part of this recall, and to arrange for a free repair if needed. For more information, call WCI Outdoor Products, Inc. at (888) 677 2995 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday. Consumers should have the manufacturer's ID and the serial number of their tractor available when they call.



