Current Events in April 1999

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 29, 1999 -- Bell Sports Inc. is voluntarily recalling about 5,800 bicycle helmets used for BMX and downhill mountain biking and racing. A defect with the helmets' chin strap rivets can result in the helmet coming off the rider's head in the event of a fall or crash. If the helmet comes off, serious head injury could result.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Bell Sports said it was aware of one incident where the chin strap assembly became detached from a helmet during a crash. No injury was reported.



These bike helmets are red, green, black, white and "Tear Away," which is multicolored. They were sold under the model names Rhythm, Bellistic and Qualifier, which is written on their packaging. The recalled helmets have date stickers inside reading October 1998 through March 1999. "BELL" is written on the sides of these helmets and on the visors.



Independent bicycle dealers nationwide sold these helmets from October 1999 through April 1999 for between $90 and $125.



Consumers should stop using these helmets immediately, until they are repaired or replaced. For more information, consumers should call Bell Sports at (800) 456-BELL between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday. For a free replacement helmet, including shipping costs, consumers should mail their helmets to Bell Sports Inc., Route 136 East, Rantoul, IL 61866, ATTN: BMX Department. Consumers also can contact Bell Sports through their website at www.bellsports.com.