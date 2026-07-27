Imported bacon recalled after bypassing required USDA inspection

More than 12,000 pounds of imported bacon are being recalled after entering the U.S. without the required federal import reinspection.

The recall affects Royale Natural and Top Valu bacon products sold through Grocery Outlet stores in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are urged not to eat the recalled bacon and should throw it away or return it for a refund.

More than 12,000 pounds of imported smoked bacon are being recalled after federal officials determined the products entered the United States without undergoing a required import reinspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Maple Leaf Foods Inc., of Lisle, Ill., is recalling approximately 12,036 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) refrigerated smoked bacon imported from Canada. According to the agency, the products were distributed to Grocery Outlet distributors and retailers in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

The recall is not related to contamination or reports of illness. Instead, the products were imported without receiving the required federal import reinspection, a safeguard designed to verify that imported meat products meet U.S. food safety standards before they enter commerce.

Products included in the recall

The recalled bacon was produced on June 9, 10, 12, 13, and 15, 2026, and includes:

12-ounce vacuum packages of "Royale Natural Applewood Smoked All Natural Uncured Bacon Product of Canada" with sell-by dates of Sept. 1, 2026 and Sept. 7, 2026.

12-ounce vacuum packages of "TOP VALU Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon Product of Canada" with sell-by dates of Sept. 1, Sept. 2, Sept. 4, Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, 2026.

The products bear the Canadian establishment number "EST. 1" on the package. Master shipping cases also display health certificate 2026-S732971612.

No illnesses reported

FSIS said the issue was discovered during routine inspection activities. As of the recall announcement, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury linked to the bacon. Anyone who believes they became ill after consuming the product should contact a healthcare provider.

Because some packages may still be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, FSIS is urging anyone who purchased the recalled bacon not to consume it. Instead, consumers should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Although labeled as bacon, the products are classified as not ready-to-eat, meaning they require thorough cooking before consumption. Even so, FSIS recommends that consumers avoid using any product covered by the recall because it did not undergo the required import verification process.