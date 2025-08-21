IBC Technologies recall for 1,100 combi boilers due to burn hazard

Homeowners with affected IBC Technologies combi boilers should arrange for a free repair to prevent burn risk.

Hot water can exceed safe temperatures, posing a burn hazard

About 1,100 units affected in the US, models CX-199 and CX-150

Contact IBC for free in-home repair; central heating use is still allowed

IBC Technologies USA Inc. is recalling about 1,100 CX Combi Boilers in the United States due to a risk of hot water exceeding the set temperature, which may cause burns. The recall includes models CX-199 and CX-150 with specific serial numbers, sold through home improvement distributors nationwide between May 2023 and June 2025.

The company has received five reports of fluctuating hot water temperatures but no injuries. Consumers should arrange for a free in-home repair.

The hazard

The recalled combi boilers can deliver hot water that exceeds the temperature selected on the control panel, creating a burn hazard for users.

What to do

Consumers should contact IBC to schedule a free repair by an authorized technician, who will install a mixing valve if necessary. The boilers may still be used for central heating, but users should avoid using the hot water function until repairs are complete.

Company contact

IBC toll free at 844-432-8422 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sales@ibcboiler.com, or online at www.ibcboiler.com/recalls or ibcboiler.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the webpage.

Source

Read the official recall notice