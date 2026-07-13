Housing bill becomes law: Here's what it could mean for homebuyers

The most sweeping federal housing legislation in decades has become law automatically after President Donald Trump declined to sign it, while also choosing not to veto it.

The bipartisan law is designed to boost housing supply, reduce regulatory barriers to construction, and limit large institutional investors' purchases of single-family homes.

Housing economists say the measure is unlikely to lower home prices or mortgage rates quickly, but it could improve affordability over time by increasing the nation's housing inventory.

A bipartisan housing bill aimed at tackling America's affordability crisis is now law, even though President Trump refused to sign it.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act officially took effect at midnight Saturday after Trump allowed the constitutional 10-day signing period to expire without either signing or vetoing the legislation. Under the Constitution, bills automatically become law if the president takes no action while Congress remains in session.

Trump said he withheld his signature to protest the Senate's failure to pass the SAVE America Act, a separate election bill that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote. He had previously canceled a planned White House signing ceremony for the housing measure after it cleared Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Despite the unusual path to becoming law, housing advocates say the legislation represents the most comprehensive federal housing reform in decades.

What the law does

The legislation focuses primarily on increasing the nation's housing supply, which economists widely identify as a major cause of soaring home prices and rents.

Among its major provisions, the law:

Streamlines environmental reviews and other federal approval processes for qualifying housing developments.

Encourages construction of manufactured, modular, and mixed-use housing.

Limits the number of existing single-family homes that large institutional investors can acquire in certain circumstances.

Reduces regulatory barriers that supporters say have slowed residential construction.

Provides additional tools for state and local governments to expand housing development.

The legislation seeks to address an estimated national shortage of millions of homes that has pushed prices beyond the reach of many buyers.

Will it lower home prices? Probably not immediately.

What’s holding buyers back

Housing analysts say the biggest obstacle facing buyers remains limited inventory, combined with elevated mortgage rates. While the new law is intended to encourage more construction, new homes take months or years to reach the market.

"The legislation is more likely to have a gradual effect than an immediate one," analysts told MarketWatch, noting that expanding supply is a long-term solution rather than a quick fix.

The timing comes as affordability remains near historic lows. The median U.S. home price recently reached a record $440,600, while mortgage rates remain well above the ultra-low levels seen during the pandemic.

Potential impact on the housing market

If the law succeeds in accelerating home construction, economists say it could eventually:

Increase the number of homes available for sale.

Ease upward pressure on home prices and rents.

Create more opportunities for first-time buyers.

Reduce competition from large institutional investors in some housing markets.

Encourage additional development of manufactured and modular housing.

Homebuilder stocks rose ahead of the law taking effect, reflecting investor optimism that the legislation could stimulate residential construction.

Housing experts caution that the legislation is unlikely to solve the affordability crisis on its own.

Many of the biggest barriers to new housing — including local zoning rules, land-use restrictions, and high construction costs — remain under the control of state and local governments. Some housing advocates have also criticized the measure for not including stronger tenant protections or larger investments in affordable housing.

However, the legislation's enactment marks a rare bipartisan victory on one of Americans' top economic concerns and gives builders and local governments new tools aimed at increasing the nation's housing supply over the coming years.