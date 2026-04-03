Health alert issued for dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets sold at Walmart

Frozen dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets sold nationwide may contain unsafe levels of lead, according to a USDA public health alert.

The affected product is Great Value fully cooked chicken breast nuggets sold at Walmart with a best-by date of Feb. 10, 2027.

Consumers are urged not to eat the nuggets and to discard or return them if found in their freezers.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for some frozen, ready-to-eat chicken nuggets after tests revealed potentially dangerous levels of lead contamination.

The alert applies to 29-ounce bags of “Great Value Fully Cooked Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets” produced on Feb. 10, 2026, and sold at Walmart locations nationwide.

The product carries a “Best If Used By” date of Feb. 10, 2027, lot code 0416DPO1215, and establishment number P44164 printed on the back of the packaging.

Although no formal recall has been requested — because the product is no longer available for sale — federal officials warn that some packages may still be stored in consumers’ freezers.

The issue was identified during routine surveillance sampling conducted by a state partner, prompting the FSIS to investigate further. Officials say additional products could be added to the alert as the investigation continues.

The risks of lead exposure

Health risks tied to lead exposure are significant, particularly for vulnerable populations. Lead can damage developing brains and nervous systems, posing serious risks to infants, young children, and pregnant women.

According to the Mayo Clinic, lead creates toxic effects, and it is especially harmful in a child's growing body. Toddlers are among the most vulnerable because of the way they play and explore their surroundings.

Federal guidelines say there is no safe level of lead exposure. The Food and Drug Administration’s interim reference level is 2.2 micrograms, but testing found levels in the nuggets could reach up to five times that amount for children.

Health experts caution that exposure may also pose risks to women who are pregnant or may become pregnant.

What to do

The FSIS is urging consumers who purchased the affected nuggets not to eat them. Instead, the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Dorada Foods Vice President John Patrick Lopez at john.patrick@lopezdorada.com. Food safety questions can also be directed to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or by email at MPHotline@usda.gov. Complaints about meat, poultry, or egg products can be submitted through the USDA’s online system.