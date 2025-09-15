Ford wins the Sept. 15 Auto Recall Safety Derby

Ford just keeps piling up the recalls – the latest being for nearly 1.5 million vehicles that may have rearview cameras returning distorted or blank images. That could cause drivers to back into another vehicle or, worse yet, run over a pedestrian or child. We published this as a separate story on Sept. 9, and we’re including it here to keep the derby records up to date.

Ford

NHTSA ID: 25V572000

Component: Back Over Prevention

Units Affected: 1,456,417

Summary: 2015–2019 Lincoln MKC, Mustang, Super Duty trucks, Navigator, Expedition, Edge, Transit Connect, Transit, Econoline, and Ranger models may display a distorted, inverted, or blank rearview image.

Remedy: Dealers will inspect and replace the rearview camera free of charge. Interim owner letters go out Sept. 22, 2025.

Affected Vehicles:

Ford Econoline (2017–2019)

Ford Edge (2015–2018)

Ford Expedition (2015–2017)

Ford F-250 SD (2015–2019)

Ford F-350 SD (2015–2019)

Ford F-450 SD (2015–2019)

Ford F-550 SD (2016–2019)

Ford Mustang (2015–2019)

Ford Ranger (2019)

Ford Transit (2016–2019)

Ford Transit Connect (2015–2018)

Lincoln MKC (2015–2019)

Lincoln Navigator (2015–2017)

Volvo

NHTSA ID: 25V589000

Component: Seat Belts

Units Affected: 1,355

Summary: 2026 XC90 MHEV, XC60 MHEV, V90CC MHEV, and V60CC MHEV models may have front seat belt retractor torsion bars damaged in production.

Remedy: Dealers will replace both front seat belt retractors free of charge. Notices mail Oct. 30, 2025.

Affected Vehicles:

Volvo V60CC MHEV (2026)

Volvo V90CC MHEV (2026)

Volvo XC60 MHEV (2026)

Volvo XC90 MHEV (2026)

Rivian

NHTSA ID: 25V585000

Component: Electrical System

Units Affected: 24,214

Summary: 2025 R1S and R1T vehicles running software before 2025.18.30 may fail to properly identify a lead vehicle when using Hands-Free Highway Assist.

Remedy: An over-the-air software update is being provided free of charge. Owner notices mail Nov. 4, 2025.

Affected Vehicles:

Rivian R1S (2025)

Rivian R1T (2025)

Acura (Honda)

NHTSA ID: 25V582000

Component: Steering

Units Affected: 17,334

Summary: 2025 Acura RDX models may have improperly calibrated electric power steering software, which could cause loss of steering assist.

Remedy: Dealers will reprogram the EPS software free of charge. Notices mail Oct. 20, 2025.

Affected Vehicles:

Acura RDX (2025)

Lexus, Subaru (Toyota)

NHTSA ID: 25V577000

Component: Visibility

Units Affected: 94,320

Summary: 2023–2025 Toyota bZ4X, Lexus RZ, and Subaru Solterra vehicles may lose defrost/defogger function if the electrical compressor fails.

Remedy: Dealers will update HVAC software and replace compressors as needed. Notices mail Oct. 20, 2025.

Affected Vehicles:

Lexus RZ (2023–2025)

Subaru Solterra (2023–2025)

Toyota bZ4X (2023–2025)

Mazda

NHTSA ID: 25V568000

Component: Electrical System

Units Affected: 104,854

Summary: 2024–2025 Mazda CX-90 and 2025 CX-70 MHEVs may show inaccurate fuel gauge readings.

Remedy: Dealers will update the body control module software free of charge. Notices mail Nov. 1, 2025.

Affected Vehicles:

Mazda CX-70 (2025)

Mazda CX-90 (2024–2025)

📌 Reminder

The weekly Auto Safety Recall Derby covers larger recalls of sedans and light trucks. It does not include motorcycles, commercial vehicles, or recalls involving only a handful of units.

Stay up to date on recalls: Check your VIN at NHTSA.gov.