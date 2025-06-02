Ford recalls over 4,000 Bronco and Ranger vehicles for potential steering failure

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for 4,497 of its 2024–2025 Bronco and Ranger models due to a serious suspension defect that could result in a loss of steering control, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Filed under NHTSA Campaign Number 25V310000, the recall addresses an issue where the front upper control arm ball joint fastener may either be missing or improperly tightened. If the fastener fails, it can allow the control arm to detach from the steering knuckle assembly—posing a significant crash risk.

The affected vehicles span both the Bronco and Ranger lineups for the 2024 and 2025 model years. Ford has stated that the issue stems from assembly errors that may have left some vehicles with unsecured or absent critical suspension hardware.

To remedy the defect, Ford dealers will inspect the ball joint fastener and tighten or replace it as needed, at no cost to the owner. Notification letters were mailed to affected owners beginning May 23, 2025.

Owners seeking more information can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 25S45. Additionally, inquiries can be directed to the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 or by visiting nhtsa.gov.

This latest recall adds to a growing list of safety campaigns for Ford’s 2024–2025 vehicle lineup, reinforcing scrutiny over quality control in recent production cycles.