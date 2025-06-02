Ford recalls Nearly 30,000 F-150 Lightning trucks over steering risk

Ford Motor Company is recalling 29,501 of its 2024–2025 F-150 Lightning electric trucks due to a potential steering failure caused by improperly tightened suspension components, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall, filed under NHTSA Campaign Number 25V341000, warns that the front upper control arm ball joint nut may not have been sufficiently tightened during assembly. This defect could allow the control arm to detach from the knuckle assembly, potentially resulting in a sudden loss of steering and increasing the risk of a crash.

The issue affects specific battery electric vehicle (BEV) models of the F-150 Lightning manufactured for the 2024 and 2025 model years.

Ford dealers will inspect the ball joint nut and replace the nut and/or knuckle assembly as needed, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning June 9, 2025. This action expands on an earlier recall identified as NHTSA recall number 24V949.

Ford owners with affected vehicles are advised to contact the company’s customer service line at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 24S76 for more information or to schedule an inspection.

The recall is the latest in a series of challenges for the automaker’s high-profile electric pickup, which has faced supply chain hurdles and increasing competition in the EV market.