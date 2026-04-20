Ford recalls nearly 1.4 million F-150 pickups

Ford is recalling more than 1.39 million F-150 trucks due to a transmission issue that can cause sudden downshifting.

The defect may lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing crash risk, according to NHTSA.

A software update will be provided free of charge, with owner notifications beginning later this month.

Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million pickup trucks in the United States after federal safety regulators warned that a transmission defect could cause drivers to lose control.

The recall, issued under National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) campaign number 26V237000, affects certain 2015–2017 Ford F-150 vehicles equipped with automatic transmissions. According to the agency, a loss of signal between the transmission range sensor and the powertrain control module may cause the vehicle to unexpectedly downshift into second gear.

Such a sudden downshift can increase the risk of a crash, particularly at higher speeds, by reducing driver control of the vehicle.

Ford said it is aware of the issue and will address it by updating the powertrain control module software. The repair will be performed at no cost to vehicle owners.

What to do

The automaker plans to begin notifying owners of the safety risk with interim letters starting April 27, 2026. A second round of notifications will be sent once the final remedy is fully available, which is expected in July.

The recall covers an estimated 1,392,935 vehicles. Owners can check whether their vehicle is included by searching their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA website, where affected VINs became available April 15.

Customers seeking more information can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 26S28.