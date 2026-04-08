Ford recalls 422,000 trucks and SUVs for windshield wiper issue

Ford is recalling more than 422,000 vehicles due to potential windshield wiper arm failure

Affected models include 2021–2023 Lincoln Navigator and Expedition, and several 2022–2023 Super Duty trucks

Wiper failure could reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 422,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a defect that could cause windshield wipers to fail, raising the risk of crashes in poor weather conditions.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall (Campaign No. 26V204000) covers certain 2021–2023 Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition SUVs, along with 2022–2023 Ford Super Duty trucks, including F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 models.

The issue stems from windshield wiper arms that may break, preventing the wipers from functioning properly. If the wipers fail during rain, snow or other adverse conditions, drivers could experience reduced visibility, increasing the likelihood of an accident.

What to do

Ford dealers will inspect and replace the wiper arms as needed at no cost to owners. The company plans to begin notifying affected customers about the safety risk starting April 13, 2026. A second notification will be sent once replacement parts and the full remedy are available.

Owners can check whether their vehicle is included by searching their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA website, where recall information became available on April 1. They can also contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 26S24 for more information.

The recall falls under the “visibility” category, underscoring the importance of maintaining clear sightlines for safe driving—particularly in inclement weather.