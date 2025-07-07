Ford, Nissan and Honda announce major vehicle recalls

Automakers Ford, Nissan, and Honda have issued new safety recalls this week, covering hundreds of thousands of vehicles across various models and years. The recalls address serious defects ranging from malfunctioning rearview cameras to potential engine failures and faulty airbags.

Massive Ford Recall Over Rearview Camera Glitch

Ford has launched the largest recall of the week, affecting over 200,000 vehicles due to a software error that can disrupt the rearview camera display. In some cases, the camera may show a blank image while reversing, reducing the driver’s view and increasing the risk of a crash. In other cases, the camera image might remain on the screen even after the car shifts out of reverse, creating a potential distraction.

Affected vehicles span numerous Ford and Lincoln models, including:

Ford Bronco Sport (2021-2024)

Ford Escape (2020-2022)

Ford Explorer (2020-2024)

Ford F-150 (2019-2020)

Ford Mustang (2019-2023)

Lincoln Aviator (2020-2023)

Lincoln Navigator (2020-2021)

…and several others from model years 2018 through 2024.

Ford dealers will update the rearview camera software free of charge. Owners should expect notification letters starting July 28, 2025. For assistance, contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332, referencing recall number 25S72.

More details: NHTSA Recall 25V442

Ford Recalls Expedition and Navigator for Airbag Issue

In a separate action, Ford is recalling certain 2025 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles because the passenger-side airbag may have been improperly manufactured. The defect could cause the airbag to deploy with excessive force in a crash, potentially increasing the risk of injury.

Only 171 vehicles are affected. Dealers will replace the faulty airbags free of charge. Owners should receive notification letters starting August 11, 2025, followed by a second letter when repairs are available. For questions, call Ford at 1-866-436-7332 and refer to recall 25S51.

More details:

NHTSA Recall ID Number : 25V439

Ford F-150 Lightning Faces Brake Hose Hazard

Ford has also issued a recall for the 2025 F-150 Lightning BEV due to a risk that front brake hoses could rub against the tire if bracket screws become loose or detach. This could lead to a brake fluid leak and increase stopping distances, raising crash risk.

The recall affects only five vehicles. Dealers will inspect and replace the hose bracket screws at no cost. Owners should expect letters by July 14, 2025. Ford’s recall number is 25S71.

More details: NHTSA Recall 25V438

Nissan Recalls Nearly 444,000 Vehicles Over Engine Defect

Nissan is recalling 443,899 vehicles because of possible engine bearing defects that could cause engine failure, stalling, or even fires in rare cases. The recall affects both Nissan and Infiniti models with either a 3-cylinder 1.5L or 4-cylinder 2.0L VC-Turbo engine.

Impacted models include:

Nissan Rogue (2021-2024)

Nissan Altima (2019-2020)

Infiniti QX50 (2019-2022)

Infiniti QX55 (2022)

Dealers will inspect engines for metal debris and repair or replace them as necessary. Repairs are free. Notifications are set to begin August 25, 2025. Owners can contact Nissan at 800-647-7261 or Infiniti at 1-800-662-6200.

More details: NHTSA Recall 25V437

Honda Motorcycles Recalled for Tire Defect

Honda is recalling 112 units of the 2024 NC750X motorcycle due to front tires that may have been manufactured improperly. The inner structure of the tire could unravel, potentially causing loss of vehicle handling and control.

Dealers will replace the tire free of charge. Honda plans to notify owners by August 25, 2025. For more information, call Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870 and refer to recall KS4.

More details: NHTSA Recall 25V435

Owners are urged to check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website or their vehicle manufacturer’s site for further details and to see if their vehicles are affected. Timely repairs can prevent accidents and ensure safety on the road.