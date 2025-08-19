FDA warns against eating radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection detected possible Cesium-137 in shipping containers at four U.S. ports. Follow-up testing on raw frozen shrimp from Indonesian supplier BMS Foods also tested positive, according to the agency.

Although the FDA stressed that no shrimp known to contain Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. food supply, it is recommending a recall of all BMS Foods products shipped after the contaminated containers were identified.

Products to avoid

The following Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp products should not be eaten, sold, or served:

Lot code 8005540-1 , Best by 3/15/2027

Lot code 8005538-1 , Best by 3/15/2027

Lot code 8005539-1, Best by 3/15/2027

“If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away,” the FDA said.

📦 Consumer Alert: What To Do If You Bought This Shrimp

▸ Check the package: Look for Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp with lot codes 8005540-1, 8005538-1, or 8005539-1, all with a Best by Date of 3/15/2027.

▸ Do not eat it: The FDA warns the shrimp may be contaminated with Cesium-137, a radioactive substance.

▸ Throw it away safely: Discard the shrimp in a sealed bag in your household trash so no one else can access it.

▸ Do not return to the store: Returning the product could spread contamination.

▸ Contact Walmart or FDA: For questions or to report illness, call Walmart customer service or the FDA’s consumer hotline at 1-888-SAFEFOOD.

Safety Concerns

The FDA determined that shrimp from BMS Foods violates the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act because it “appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern.”

Cesium-137 exposure can cause burns, acute radiation sickness, and in severe cases, death, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The FDA said it is working with distributors and retailers to ensure the affected shrimp is removed from circulation. Imports from BMS Foods are now banned from entering the United States until the company resolves the violations.