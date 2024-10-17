Study: Teen drivers and handheld cell phones a bad combination

A new study found that teens who use their phones while driving are more likely to drive dangerously, like braking hard or speeding up quickly. This is risky and makes accidents more likely.

About the teen driving study

The study was conducted by a group of researchers led by Penn Nursing and Perelman School of Medicine and funded by the Centers for Disease Control.

It found a strong association between handheld cellphone use and risky driving behaviors among newly licensed teen drivers. The study, published online first in JAMA Open, used a smartphone telematics application to track the driving habits of hundreds of teens and identify potential safety risks.

The investigation found that teens who used their cellphones while driving were significantly more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors, such as hard braking and rapid acceleration. These behaviors can increase the risk of accidents and injuries.

"This study provides further evidence of the dangers of handheld cellphone use while driving," said lead-author Catherine C. McDonald, PhD, RN, FAAN at Penn. "It's crucial for teens and their parents to be aware of the risks and to take steps to avoid using their phones while driving."

Smartphone telematics app

The researchers used a smartphone telematics application to track the driving habits of 119 teen drivers over a period of 60 days. These teens were licensed for less than one year. They analyzed data on trip characteristics, speeding, handheld cellphone use, and risky driving events.

The study found that over one-third of trips had handheld cellphones and speeding occurred in over 40% of trips. Handheld cellphone use and speeding was also associated with kinematic risky driving events.

"Smartphone telematics applications provide a valuable tool for studying driving behavior and for developing interventions to improve safety," said McDonald. "By identifying risky behaviors, we can develop targeted interventions to help teens become safer drivers."