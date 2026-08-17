Dollar Tree tightens rules on chemicals in its products

Dollar Tree is expanding restrictions on chemicals in private-label food packaging, children’s products, beauty items, and household products.

The policy targets substances including PFAS, formaldehyde-releasing chemicals, parabens, BPA, and BPS.

The company plans to publicly report more information about its suppliers and chemical screening process beginning in 2027.

Shopping for everyday items at Dollar Tree could look a little different in the coming years.

The company has published an expanded Chemical Management Policy that adds new restrictions on certain chemicals in private-label products, including food packaging, children’s products, and formulated products such as beauty, personal care, and household cleaning items.

The updated policy is designed to go beyond some existing federal requirements and follows restrictions already adopted in some states, according to Coming Clean, which highlighted the changes. The policy also puts more emphasis on what Dollar Tree’s suppliers are required to disclose and how the company will track progress.

“We applaud Dollar Tree’s efforts to eliminate chemicals linked to endocrine disruption, learning disabilities, cancer and reproductive harm from its shelves,” José Bravo, Coordinator of the Campaign for Healthier Solutions said in a news release. “Families deserve safe products and healthy food no matter where they shop.”

What Dollar Tree is changing

One of the biggest changes involves PFAS, a large group of chemicals known as “forever chemicals.” Dollar Tree says it will restrict PFAS in private-brand formulated products, as well as children’s toys and products, by 2027. The company already restricts PFAS in food products and packaging and pet food products and packaging.

The company also plans to restrict formaldehyde-releasing chemicals from private-brand formulated products by the end of 2028. Four parabens will be restricted from private-label formulated products, while BPA and BPS will be restricted from food packaging and food-contact materials by 2028.

There are also new supplier-accountability measures. By the end of 2027, Dollar Tree plans to publicly report information including the share of suppliers whose private-brand formulated products can be fully screened through UL WERCSmart and the percentage of those products that are free of priority chemicals on its Restricted Substance List.

The company also plans to reduce restricted chemicals in certain household cleaners and air fresheners by 50% over two years.

What this means for shoppers

For consumers, the changes don't mean every Dollar Tree product will immediately be free of the chemicals covered by the policy. Instead, they establish timelines for restrictions and give the company a way to track what suppliers are using.

That could eventually make it easier for shoppers to understand how Dollar Tree is addressing chemicals in its private-label products. The company is also requiring suppliers to declare that PFAS have not been intentionally used in food and children’s products by the end of 2027.

“Dollar Tree’s new commitments do a lot to reassure shoppers that the company is taking their concerns about chemical safety seriously, and setting up systems of accountability to ensure it keeps improving in the future,” said Bravo. “This policy should only keep getting stronger.”