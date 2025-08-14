Dollar General recalls instant coffee that may contain glass particles

Dollar General is recalling three lots of 8-ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee (UPC 876941004069, Lots L-5163, L-5164, L-5165) due to possible glass contamination.

Ingesting glass fragments could cause mouth, throat, or intestinal injury; no injuries have been reported.

Affected customers should discard the product and contact Dollar General for a full refund at 1‑888‑309‑9030 or customercare@dollargeneral.com; the recall is conducted with FDA oversight.

Dollar General is recalling three lots of its eight ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee due to the potential presence of glass.

The recall includes:

Package UPC: 876941004069

Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026

Customers can find the lot and best-by date information around the neck of the unit. Clover Valley Instant Coffee was sold and distributed between July 9-21, 2025 exclusively in Dollar General retail stores located in every state except Hawaii and Alaska.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified Dollar General employees about the potential issue. Ingesting glass fragments may cause injury to the consumer, and these injuries may include damage to teeth, laceration of the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine. No injuries have been reported to date.

What to do

Customers who purchased this product are encouraged to discard it and contact Dollar General either via email at customercare@dollargeneral.com or by phone at 1-888-309-9030 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CDT seven days a week to request a full refund of the purchase price (including any tax).

Dollar General is actively investigating the source of the glass contamination and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this product issue. The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).