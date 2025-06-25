Crayon mattresses sold on Amazon recalled due to fire risk

Crayan is recalling 100,000 mattresses sold on Amazon (from July 2022 to June 2024) due to failure to meet federal flammability standards—no injuries have been reported.

Crayan is recalling 100,000 of its mattresses sold on Amazon because they violate federal standards for mattress flammability. No injuries have been reported. The mattresses were sold online on Amazon.com from July 2022 through June 2024 for between $100 and $220.

This recall involves 10-inch and 12-inch Crayan Mattresses sold in Twin, Full, Queen and King sizes. The single-sided mattresses have a white knit quilted top with the brand name “Crayan” printed on the gray side panel. They were sold compressed in a box. The fiber content, size and “WG/P Foundation” are on a white label sewn onto the mattress cover.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately and contact Crayan to receive a full refund.

Consumers will be instructed to mark the mattress permanently with the word “Recalled” in large font across the white top panel and submit a photo of the marked mattress to crayan_service@hotmail.com to certify disposal prior to receiving a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Crayan collect at 779-605-4458 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at crayan_service@hotmail.com.