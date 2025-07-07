COVID-19 pandemic stress fuels surge in digestive disorders, study finds

Digestive issues like IBS and functional dyspepsia rose among U.S. adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Researchers surveyed over 160,000 people from May 2020 to May 2022 using standardized gut–brain disorder criteria.



The study found an 11% increase in Rome IV digestive disorders, linked to pandemic-related stress and lifestyle changes.



A team at Cedars‑Sinai set out to investigate whether digestive disorders became more common during COVID-19.

Despite most attention being on respiratory symptoms, anecdotal reports hinted that stress, quarantine, and illness might also affect gut health.

With the study, the researchers measured trends over time using clinical definitions and large-scale survey data to confirm if digestive issues truly surged during the pandemic.

“Using data from a national online study, we found that rates of digestive issues such as irritable bowel syndrome and chronic idiopathic constipation rose significantly,” researcher Christopher V. Almario, M.D., MSHPM, said in a news release.

“These findings underscore the significant toll the pandemic has taken on digestive health.”

The study

This was a longitudinal, national survey that tracked U.S. adults from May 2020 to May 2022. More than 160,000 participants completed periodic questionnaires based on the Rome IV criteria — a gold standard for diagnosing gut–brain interaction disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), functional dyspepsia, and others.

The Rome IV tool identifies symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, discomfort, and altered bowel habits.

Participants answered the same questions repeatedly over two years, enabling researchers to measure prevalence trends and correlate changes with stages of the pandemic.

The findings

Overall, the researchers learned that digestive disorders have been on the rise since the pandemic – IBS specifically.

In May 2020, rates of IBS were at about 6% among U.S. adults. That figure nearly doubled to 11% by May 2022.

The incidence of chronic idiopathic constipation had a slight increase from 6.0% in 2020 to 6.4% in 2022.

The researchers explained that pandemic-related stress is likely a key driver: isolation, health fears, loss of routine, and shifts in diet/exercise.

It’s important to note that this study didn’t look at infection status, so the rise appears more tied to societal stress than direct effects of COVID infection.



What It Means for You

Based on these findings, if you've been experiencing ongoing gut issues — like bloating, irregular bowels, or discomfort — it's worth talking to your health care provider.

Standard treatments for functional gut disorders (e.g., dietary changes, stress management, medications) are still relevant — and mental health support may play a key role.

“This research calls for a renewed focus on gastrointestinal health in the post-pandemic era,” researcher Brennan Spiegel, M.D., MSHS, said in the news release.

“Health care providers must be vigilant in recognizing and addressing the long-term effects of the pandemic on digestive health.”