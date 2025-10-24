Coca-Cola, Sprite cans may contain metal fragments

Here are today’s major U.S. food‑safety alerts:
Product: Select cans of Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Coca‑Cola Classic and Sprite
Hazard: Potential contamination with metal fragments in the cans. (People.com)
Affected states/retailers: Currently limited to Texas (distributed by Coca‑Cola Southwest Beverages, LLC) but may expand. (Houston Chronicle)
Illnesses/injuries: No specific illnesses reported yet; risk is mainly from ingestion of metal fragments (laceration/injury hazard). (People.com)
Full notice:FDA Recall – “Select Coca‑Cola, Sprite and Coke Zero cans recalled in Texas over possible metal risk” — note: link to FDA recall list posted 20 Oct‑2025. (Houston Chronicle)
Company notice: Initiated October 3, 2025 by Coca‑Cola Southwest Beverages; product lists and codes referenced via media coverage. (The Sun)
Product: Ready‑to‑eat/ frozen prepared pasta meals & deli pasta salads containing pre‑cooked pasta by Nate’s Fine Foods, Inc. (ingredient)
Hazard: Possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
Affected states/retailers: Many states across the U.S.; e.g., recalls by The Kroger Co. in AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, MT, NE, NM, NV, OH, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA, WV. (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
Illnesses/injuries: As of latest update: 20 people infected across 15 states, 19 hospitalized, 4 deaths, and 1 fetal loss. (CDC)
Full notice:FDA – “Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes: Prepared Pasta Meals (June 2025)” (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
Company notice: Several brands (via Kroger, Giant Eagle, Albertsons, etc.) recall products that used the recalled pasta ingredient. (Allrecipes)