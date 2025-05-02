Baseus recalls thousands of power banks after fires

Baseus is recalling around 55,380 of its Baseus 65W 30000mAh portable chargers after some of the portable chargers overheated and started fires, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The CPSC said China-based Baseus received 72 reports of bulging and four fires, including three reports of property damage.

The Baseus power banks were sold online at Amazon.com, AliExpress.com, Walmart.com and Baseus.com from April 2020 through April 2025 for between $39 and $90, the CPSC said.

This isn't the first time Baseus has had to recall power banks because of fires.

In July 2024, Baseus recalled around 132,000 of its Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Banks, following 132 reports of bulging or swelling batteries and 39 fires, which resulted in 13 burn injuries and around $20,000 in property damage, the CPSC said.

What to do

Buyers of the power banks should contact Baseus for a replacement.

But owners of the Baseus power banks will need to submit a photo of the recalled power bank showing the model number and serial number through Baseus's recall website.

