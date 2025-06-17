Auto safety recalls for the week of June 16, 2025

Here’s a summary of the major automotive safety recalls announced for the week of June 16, 2025, organized by manufacturer. Each entry includes a direct link to the official NHTSA recall page for further details.
🚨 Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)
1. 2024–2025 Dodge Charger
Issue: Missing pedestrian warning sounds due to absent amplifier software, violating FMVSS 141.
Units Affected: 8,390
Remedy: Dealers will inspect and update the amplifier software free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: July 10, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V389000
2. 2023 Chrysler Pacifica & Voyager
Issue: Rearview camera image may not display due to a manufacturing error, violating FMVSS 111.
Units Affected: 140
Remedy: Dealers will inspect and replace the rearview camera as necessary, free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: July 10, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V388000
🔧 Ford Motor Company
2023–2025 Ford Escape & 2025 Bronco Sport
Issue: Improperly manufactured cylinder heads may cause oil leaks, increasing the risk of fire and crash.
Units Affected: 404
Remedy: Dealers will replace the cylinder head assembly as necessary, free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: June 23, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V372000
🛵 Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)
1. 2024 XL750, 2025 CMX1100 & CRF1100 Motorcycles
Issue: Improperly manufactured crankcase sealing bolt may cause engine oil to leak onto the rear tire, increasing crash risk.
Units Affected: 1,016
Remedy: Dealers will replace the crankcase sealing bolt free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: July 25, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V358000
2. 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Issue: Improperly installed fuel feed hose may allow fuel to leak, violating FMVSS 301 and increasing fire risk.
Units Affected: 6
Remedy: Dealers will install a new fuel feed hose and connector cover free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: July 14, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V378000
💡 Hyundai Motor America
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Issue: Incorrect headlight aim label on the right-side headlight may result in improperly aimed headlights, violating FMVSS 108.
Units Affected: 10,409
Remedy: Hyundai will mail owners a corrected label with inspection and installation instructions.
Owner Notification Date: August 2, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V373000
🚘 Rivian Automotive, LLC
2025 Rivian R1S & R1T
Issue: One or both front turn signals may fail to illuminate and flash, violating FMVSS 108 and increasing crash risk.
Units Affected: 27,882
Remedy: Rivian will inspect and replace the front turn signals as necessary, free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: July 25, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V387000
Stay Informed: To check if your vehicle has any open recalls, visit the NHTSA Recalls website and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). You can also download the SaferCar app for real-time recall alerts.(nhtsa.gov, nhtsa.gov)