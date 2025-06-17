Write a review
Auto safety recalls for the week of June 16, 2025

Stay updated on the latest automotive recalls, including key issues and remedies from Chrysler, Ford, Honda, and more for June 2025.

Camera images, pedestrian sound alerts, oil leaks among the week's mishaps

Here’s a summary of the major automotive safety recalls announced for the week of June 16, 2025, organized by manufacturer. Each entry includes a direct link to the official NHTSA recall page for further details.

🚨 Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

1. 2024–2025 Dodge Charger

Issue: Missing pedestrian warning sounds due to absent amplifier software, violating FMVSS 141.
Units Affected: 8,390
Remedy: Dealers will inspect and update the amplifier software free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: July 10, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V389000

2. 2023 Chrysler Pacifica & Voyager

Issue: Rearview camera image may not display due to a manufacturing error, violating FMVSS 111.
Units Affected: 140
Remedy: Dealers will inspect and replace the rearview camera as necessary, free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: July 10, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V388000

🔧 Ford Motor Company

2023–2025 Ford Escape & 2025 Bronco Sport

Issue: Improperly manufactured cylinder heads may cause oil leaks, increasing the risk of fire and crash.
Units Affected: 404
Remedy: Dealers will replace the cylinder head assembly as necessary, free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: June 23, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V372000

🛵 Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)

1. 2024 XL750, 2025 CMX1100 & CRF1100 Motorcycles

Issue: Improperly manufactured crankcase sealing bolt may cause engine oil to leak onto the rear tire, increasing crash risk.
Units Affected: 1,016
Remedy: Dealers will replace the crankcase sealing bolt free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: July 25, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V358000

2. 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Issue: Improperly installed fuel feed hose may allow fuel to leak, violating FMVSS 301 and increasing fire risk.
Units Affected: 6
Remedy: Dealers will install a new fuel feed hose and connector cover free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: July 14, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V378000

💡 Hyundai Motor America

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Issue: Incorrect headlight aim label on the right-side headlight may result in improperly aimed headlights, violating FMVSS 108.
Units Affected: 10,409
Remedy: Hyundai will mail owners a corrected label with inspection and installation instructions.
Owner Notification Date: August 2, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V373000

🚘 Rivian Automotive, LLC

2025 Rivian R1S & R1T

Issue: One or both front turn signals may fail to illuminate and flash, violating FMVSS 108 and increasing crash risk.
Units Affected: 27,882
Remedy: Rivian will inspect and replace the front turn signals as necessary, free of charge.
Owner Notification Date: July 25, 2025
NHTSA Recall ID:25V387000

Stay Informed: To check if your vehicle has any open recalls, visit the NHTSA Recalls website and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). You can also download the SaferCar app for real-time recall alerts.(nhtsa.gov, nhtsa.gov)

