Auto safety recalls for the week of June 16, 2025

Here’s a summary of the major automotive safety recalls announced for the week of June 16, 2025, organized by manufacturer. Each entry includes a direct link to the official NHTSA recall page for further details.

🚨 Chrysler (FCA US, LLC)

1. 2024–2025 Dodge Charger

Issue: Missing pedestrian warning sounds due to absent amplifier software, violating FMVSS 141.

Units Affected: 8,390

Remedy: Dealers will inspect and update the amplifier software free of charge.

Owner Notification Date: July 10, 2025

NHTSA Recall ID:25V389000

2. 2023 Chrysler Pacifica & Voyager

Issue: Rearview camera image may not display due to a manufacturing error, violating FMVSS 111.

Units Affected: 140

Remedy: Dealers will inspect and replace the rearview camera as necessary, free of charge.

Owner Notification Date: July 10, 2025

NHTSA Recall ID:25V388000

🔧 Ford Motor Company

2023–2025 Ford Escape & 2025 Bronco Sport

Issue: Improperly manufactured cylinder heads may cause oil leaks, increasing the risk of fire and crash.

Units Affected: 404

Remedy: Dealers will replace the cylinder head assembly as necessary, free of charge.

Owner Notification Date: June 23, 2025

NHTSA Recall ID:25V372000

🛵 Honda (American Honda Motor Co.)

1. 2024 XL750, 2025 CMX1100 & CRF1100 Motorcycles

Issue: Improperly manufactured crankcase sealing bolt may cause engine oil to leak onto the rear tire, increasing crash risk.

Units Affected: 1,016

Remedy: Dealers will replace the crankcase sealing bolt free of charge.

Owner Notification Date: July 25, 2025

NHTSA Recall ID:25V358000

2. 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Issue: Improperly installed fuel feed hose may allow fuel to leak, violating FMVSS 301 and increasing fire risk.

Units Affected: 6

Remedy: Dealers will install a new fuel feed hose and connector cover free of charge.

Owner Notification Date: July 14, 2025

NHTSA Recall ID:25V378000

💡 Hyundai Motor America

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Issue: Incorrect headlight aim label on the right-side headlight may result in improperly aimed headlights, violating FMVSS 108.

Units Affected: 10,409

Remedy: Hyundai will mail owners a corrected label with inspection and installation instructions.

Owner Notification Date: August 2, 2025

NHTSA Recall ID:25V373000

🚘 Rivian Automotive, LLC

2025 Rivian R1S & R1T

Issue: One or both front turn signals may fail to illuminate and flash, violating FMVSS 108 and increasing crash risk.

Units Affected: 27,882

Remedy: Rivian will inspect and replace the front turn signals as necessary, free of charge.

Owner Notification Date: July 25, 2025

NHTSA Recall ID:25V387000

Stay Informed: To check if your vehicle has any open recalls, visit the NHTSA Recalls website and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). You can also download the SaferCar app for real-time recall alerts.(nhtsa.gov, nhtsa.gov)