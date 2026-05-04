Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of May 4

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Newmar Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V273000 Make Model Model Years NEWMAR FREEDOM AIRE 2026

Newmar Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V272000 Make Model Model Years NEWMAR FREEDOM AIRE 2026

Roadtrek Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V271000 Make Model Model Years ROADTREK WESTFALIA WAVE SL 2024–2026 ROADTREK ZION SLUMBER 2022–2026 ROADTREK PLAY+SLUMBER 2025–2026 ROADTREK PLAY SLUMBER 2022–2026 ROADTREK PIVOT SLUMBER 2024 ROADTREK PLAY TUFF SL 2026

Harley-Davidson Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V270000 Make Model Model Years HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLHXL 2026 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLFB 2025–2026 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLHXU 2025 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXBR 2025–2026 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLTRX 2024–2026 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLHX 2024–2026 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLHLT 2026 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLTRT 2026 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FLTRXL 2026

Lode-King Industries, Ltd. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V269000 Make Model Model Years LODE KING SDG53-3 2019–2026 LODE KING SDF53-3 2019–2026 LODE KING SDF50-3 2019–2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V268000 Make Model Model Years FORD RANGER 2024–2026 FORD BRONCO 2024–2026