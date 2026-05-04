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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of May 4

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed with the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including issues from Newmar, Roadtrek, Harley-Davidson, and Ford.

Ford, Harley Davidson, and Roadtrek are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Newmar Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V273000

Issue: Incorrect Cargo Carrying Capacity on Label/FMVSS 120

MakeModelModel Years
NEWMARFREEDOM AIRE2026

Newmar Corporation — NHTSA Recall ID 26V272000

Issue: Front Chin Spoiler May Detach During Transit

MakeModelModel Years
NEWMARFREEDOM AIRE2026

Roadtrek Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V271000

Issue: Pop-Top Latch and Safety Straps May Fail

MakeModelModel Years
ROADTREKWESTFALIA WAVE SL2024–2026
ROADTREKZION SLUMBER2022–2026
ROADTREKPLAY+SLUMBER2025–2026
ROADTREKPLAY SLUMBER2022–2026
ROADTREKPIVOT SLUMBER2024
ROADTREKPLAY TUFF SL2026

Harley-Davidson Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V270000

Issue: Pressurized Crankcase May Eject Oil

MakeModelModel Years
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFLHXL2026
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFLFB2025–2026
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFLHXU2025
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFXBR2025–2026
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFLTRX2024–2026
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFLHX2024–2026
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFLHLT2026
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFLTRT2026
HARLEY-DAVIDSONFLTRXL2026

Lode-King Industries, Ltd. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V269000

Issue: Insufficient Rear Impact Protection/FMVSS 223

MakeModelModel Years
LODE KINGSDG53-32019–2026
LODE KINGSDF53-32019–2026
LODE KINGSDF50-32019–2026

Ford Motor Company — NHTSA Recall ID 26V268000

Issue: Loose Bolt in Front Seat Frame

MakeModelModel Years
FORDRANGER2024–2026
FORDBRONCO2024–2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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