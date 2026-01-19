For Businesses
Auto Safety Recall Derby – Week of Jan. 19, 2026

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Recent recalls spotlight electrical failures in ambulances, highlighting serious safety risks for patients.

Electrical failures in emergency vehicles top the week's recall list

Ambulances in the Spotlight

Electrical failures in emergency vehicles lead a light but serious recall week, with trailers and luxury SUVs also affected.

Each week, new NHTSA recall notices roll in. While this was a smaller batch overall, the safety stakes remain high — especially when emergency vehicles are involved.

Grabber Recall of the Week

Braun Ambulances — Multiple Models (2021–2026)
Electrical systems may fail, potentially affecting vehicle operation and onboard emergency equipment — a serious safety risk for patients and first responders. ( NHTSA Recall 25V914 )

Other Notable Mentions

  • ⚖️ Weight Matters: Land Rover recalled the 2026 Range Rover Sport due to incorrect weight information on the certification label. (26V005)
  • 🛑 Rear Guard Detachment Risk: East Trailers recalled Beast and Beast II models after discovering faulty welds that could allow the rear impact guard to detach, increasing crash severity risk. (26V007)

This Week’s Tally

  • Electrical system failures: 1 recall
  • 🚑 Emergency & commercial vehicles: 2 recalls
  • 📘 Labeling / compliance issues: 1 recall
  • 🚛 Trailer structural defects: 1 recall

Full Recall Roundup

⚡ Electrical System Failures

  • Braun Chief XL, Express, Liberty, Super Chief Ambulances (2021–26): Electrical systems may fail — loss of critical vehicle and medical functions (25V914)

📘 Labeling & Weight Compliance

  • Land Rover Range Rover Sport (2026): Incorrect weight information on label — FMVSS compliance issue (26V005)

🚛 Trailers & Impact Protection

  • East Beast, Beast II Trailers (2024–26): Incorrect weld may cause rear impact guard to detach — FMVSS 223/224 noncompliance (26V007)

🏆 Recall Leaderboard (Year-to-Date)

        🥇 Ford (6)
   🥈 BMW (4)     🥉 Volkswagen Group (4)
   🏁 Contenders: Volvo (3), Hyundai (2), Bentley (2), Blue Bird (2), Braun (1)

New debut: Braun Industries joins the Recall Derby this week with a high-impact safety issue involving emergency vehicles.

⚠️ Takeaway

Even in a quieter recall week, the consequences can be severe. Electrical failures in ambulances raise serious concerns about reliability when lives are on the line, while trailer weld failures and labeling errors highlight how small defects can have outsized safety impacts.

To check whether your vehicle is affected, visit the NHTSA Recall Look-Up Tool .

