Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of April 27

Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Trails West Manufacturing of Idaho, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V259000 Make Model Model Years TRAILS WEST RPM FREERIDE 2027

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing — NHTSA Recall ID 26V256000 Make Model Model Years TOYOTA RAV4 2025

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V252000 Make Model Model Years MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER 2014–2020 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER PHEV 2018–2022

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V251000 Make Model Model Years THOMAS BUILT BUSES SAF-T-LINER HDX2 2026–2027

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V250000 Make Model Model Years THOMAS BUILT BUSES SAF-T-LINER HDX2 2026–2027

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V249000 Make Model Model Years EAST TO WEST ENTRADA 2026–2027 EAST TO WEST COLLEGE AVENUE 2026