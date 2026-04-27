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Auto Safety Recall Derby - Week of April 27

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Stay informed with the latest vehicle recalls from NHTSA, including issues with Toyota, Mitsubishi, and more.

Toyota, Mitsubishi, and trailers are part of this week's recall roundup

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Weekly Auto Recall Roundup

Here are the latest vehicle and equipment recalls announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Reminder: Recall repairs are free. Contact your dealer as soon as possible if your vehicle is affected.

Trails West Manufacturing of Idaho, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V259000

Issue: Cooktop Flame May Become Inverted

MakeModelModel Years
TRAILS WESTRPM FREERIDE2027

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing — NHTSA Recall ID 26V256000

Issue: Improperly Welded Seat Brackets

MakeModelModel Years
TOYOTARAV42025

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V252000

Issue: Liftgate Gas Springs May Rupture

MakeModelModel Years
MITSUBISHIOUTLANDER2014–2020
MITSUBISHIOUTLANDER PHEV2018–2022

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V251000

Issue: Driver Seat Belt Anchor Improperly Installed/FMVSS 210

MakeModelModel Years
THOMAS BUILT BUSESSAF-T-LINER HDX22026–2027

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC — NHTSA Recall ID 26V250000

Issue: Driver Seat Belt Anchor Improperly Installed/FMVSS 210

MakeModelModel Years
THOMAS BUILT BUSESSAF-T-LINER HDX22026–2027

Forest River, Inc. — NHTSA Recall ID 26V249000

Issue: Contact with Fender May Damage Tire

MakeModelModel Years
EAST TO WESTENTRADA2026–2027
EAST TO WESTCOLLEGE AVENUE2026

Check your vehicle for recalls

To find out whether your specific vehicle is included in a recall, you can check by VIN or license plate on NHTSA's recall lookup page: NHTSA.gov/recalls.

If your vehicle has an unrepaired recall, contact your local dealership to schedule a repair — recall remedies are provided at no cost.

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