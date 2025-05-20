Australian meat pies recalled due to lack of inspection

Fijian Import & Export Co. Inc. is recalling 127 pounds of Australian meat pies—specifically the "FOUR ‘N TWENTY TRAVELLER PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PASTRY.”

The recalled products, imported around May 1, 2025, bear Australia establishment number “265” and were distributed to Rutter’s convenience stores in Pennsylvania with a use-by date of August 20, 2025.

Consumers are advised not to eat the affected products and should either discard them or return them for a refund; no adverse reactions have been reported, but inspection compliance is critical for food safety.

Fijian Import & Export Co. Inc. is recalling approximately 127 pounds of ready-to-eat meat pie products from Australia that were not presented for import reinspection upon entry into the United States.

The ready-to-eat meat pie products were imported from Australia on or around May 1, 2025. The following products are subject to recall:

5.6-oz. plastic packages containing “FOUR ‘N TWENTY TRAVELLER PHILLY CHEESESTEAK PASTRY” with use by date of “AUG 20 2025” printed on the back of packaging.

The products subject to recall bear Australia establishment number “265” printed inside the Australia inspection mark located on the plastic product packaging. These items were shipped to Rutter’s convenience store locations in Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered during routine Food Safety and Inspection Service surveillance activities of imported products, and FSIS determined that the products were not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

What to do

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Fijian Import & Export Co. Inc. at Fijianwholesaleco@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

