AstroQI recalls 4-liter mini fridges sold on Amazon after 70 fire and burn reports

Product Hazard: AstroAI is recalling its 4-Liter/6-Can minifridges due to fire and burn risks, with over 70 incidents reported.

Remedy Offered: Consumers can receive a free replacement by submitting photos and disposing of the defective product safely.

Contact & Info: AstroAI can be reached at 877-278-7624, by email at recall@astroai.com, or online at astroai.com/product-recall.

A popular line of mini fridges sold under the AstroAI brand is being recalled after at least 70 reported incidents of smoking, burning, melting, or catching fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Among these incidents, two fires caused extensive property damage, totaling more than $360,000.

The affected products include AstroAI’s 4-Liter/6-Can minifridges, with model number LY0204A. Units subject to the recall feature serial numbers beginning with 19, 20, 21, 2201, 2202, or 2203, and can be identified by a label on the back of the fridge.

These compact appliances, measuring 9.45 x 6.9 x 10 inches, were sold in multiple colors—black, white, blue, and pink—online at Amazon.com and Astroai.com between June 2019 and June 2022 for about $40.

What to do

Consumers are advised to stop using the minifridges immediately and request a free replacement unit from AstroAI. To initiate the recall process, users must submit a photo of the recalled product displaying the model and serial number, with the word "Recalled" written clearly in permanent marker on the unit.

Submissions can be made via email to recall@astroai.com or through AstroAI’s online recall portal atastroai.com/product-recall.

Once submitted, consumers are instructed to dispose of the minifridge responsibly, following state and local waste disposal regulations.

The fridges were manufactured by Shaoxing ShangYu North Electron Manufacture Co. Ltd. of China and marketed by AstroAI. Concerned customers can call AstroAI’s toll-free recall hotline at 877-278-7624, available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, for further assistance.