Anker Recalls Over 1 Million Power Banks Over Fire, Burn Hazards

Anker Innovations has announced a major recall of more than 1.15 million PowerCore 10000 portable power banks due to fire and burn risks linked to overheating lithium-ion batteries.
The recall affects model A1263 only, sold in the U.S. from June 2016 through December 2022, after Anker received 19 reports of the devices overheating, catching fire, or exploding. Among the incidents, two consumers suffered minor burns, and 11 reports involved property damage totaling more than $60,700.
Hazard: Fire Risk from Lithium-Ion Battery
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the defect involves the internal lithium-ion battery, which can overheat and ignite unexpectedly, posing serious fire and burn hazards.
How to Identify Affected Products
The recall applies specifically to:
Anker PowerCore 10000
Model Number: A1263
Brand Marking: "Anker" engraved on the front
Model and Serial Numbers: Printed on the bottom of the device
Consumers can verify if their device is part of the recall by checking the serial number at Anker’s official recall page.
What Consumers Should Do
Anyone with a recalled unit should immediately stop using it and not throw it in the trash or place it in household recycling. Improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries poses additional fire hazards.
To receive a free replacement, consumers must:
Visit Anker’s recall site.
Register and upload a photo of the power bank showing:
The model number (A1263)
The serial number
The user’s name
The date of the photo
The word “recalled” written clearly on the device in permanent marker
Proof of purchase is requested but not required.
Confirm proper disposal of the device through a household hazardous waste (HHW) facility or local authority before a replacement is issued.
⚠️ Important: Do not dispose of the battery in curbside recycling or regular trash. Contact your municipality or local HHW center for safe disposal instructions.
Product and Sales Information
Retail Price: About $27
Sold At: Anker.com, Amazon, Newegg, eBay
Dates Sold: June 2016 – December 2022
Manufacturer: Anker Innovations Limited, China
Manufactured In: China
Recall Number: 25-338
Need Help? Contact Anker:
Phone: 800-988-7973 (Mon–Fri, 6 a.m.–5 p.m. PT)
Email: support@anker.com
Live Chat: support.anker.com/s/contact-us
For updates and to check if your product is affected, visit www.anker.com/product-recalls. For broader safety guidance, visit www.cpsc.gov.