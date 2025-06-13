Anker Recalls Over 1 Million Power Banks Over Fire, Burn Hazards

Anker Innovations has announced a major recall of more than 1.15 million PowerCore 10000 portable power banks due to fire and burn risks linked to overheating lithium-ion batteries.

The recall affects model A1263 only, sold in the U.S. from June 2016 through December 2022, after Anker received 19 reports of the devices overheating, catching fire, or exploding. Among the incidents, two consumers suffered minor burns, and 11 reports involved property damage totaling more than $60,700.

Hazard: Fire Risk from Lithium-Ion Battery

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the defect involves the internal lithium-ion battery, which can overheat and ignite unexpectedly, posing serious fire and burn hazards.

How to Identify Affected Products

The recall applies specifically to:

Anker PowerCore 10000

Model Number: A1263

Brand Marking: "Anker" engraved on the front

Model and Serial Numbers: Printed on the bottom of the device

Consumers can verify if their device is part of the recall by checking the serial number at Anker’s official recall page.

What Consumers Should Do

Anyone with a recalled unit should immediately stop using it and not throw it in the trash or place it in household recycling. Improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries poses additional fire hazards.

To receive a free replacement, consumers must:

Visit Anker’s recall site. Register and upload a photo of the power bank showing: The model number (A1263)

The serial number

The user’s name

The date of the photo

The word “recalled” written clearly on the device in permanent marker Proof of purchase is requested but not required. Confirm proper disposal of the device through a household hazardous waste (HHW) facility or local authority before a replacement is issued.

⚠️ Important: Do not dispose of the battery in curbside recycling or regular trash. Contact your municipality or local HHW center for safe disposal instructions.

Product and Sales Information

Retail Price: About $27

Sold At: Anker.com, Amazon, Newegg, eBay

Dates Sold: June 2016 – December 2022

Manufacturer: Anker Innovations Limited, China

Manufactured In: China

Recall Number: 25-338

Need Help? Contact Anker:

For updates and to check if your product is affected, visit www.anker.com/product-recalls. For broader safety guidance, visit www.cpsc.gov.