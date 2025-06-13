Write a review
  2. News
  3. Household Product Recalls and Safety Alerts

Anker Recalls Over 1 Million Power Banks Over Fire, Burn Hazards

The batteries can overheat, causing a fire and burn hazards

Anker Innovations has announced a major recall of more than 1.15 million PowerCore 10000 portable power banks due to fire and burn risks linked to overheating lithium-ion batteries.

The recall affects model A1263 only, sold in the U.S. from June 2016 through December 2022, after Anker received 19 reports of the devices overheating, catching fire, or exploding. Among the incidents, two consumers suffered minor burns, and 11 reports involved property damage totaling more than $60,700.

Hazard: Fire Risk from Lithium-Ion Battery

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the defect involves the internal lithium-ion battery, which can overheat and ignite unexpectedly, posing serious fire and burn hazards.

How to Identify Affected Products

The recall applies specifically to:

  • Anker PowerCore 10000

  • Model Number: A1263

  • Brand Marking: "Anker" engraved on the front

  • Model and Serial Numbers: Printed on the bottom of the device

Consumers can verify if their device is part of the recall by checking the serial number at Anker’s official recall page.

What Consumers Should Do

Anyone with a recalled unit should immediately stop using it and not throw it in the trash or place it in household recycling. Improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries poses additional fire hazards.

To receive a free replacement, consumers must:

  1. Visit Anker’s recall site.

  2. Register and upload a photo of the power bank showing:

    • The model number (A1263)

    • The serial number

    • The user’s name

    • The date of the photo

    • The word “recalled” written clearly on the device in permanent marker

  3. Proof of purchase is requested but not required.

  4. Confirm proper disposal of the device through a household hazardous waste (HHW) facility or local authority before a replacement is issued.

⚠️ Important: Do not dispose of the battery in curbside recycling or regular trash. Contact your municipality or local HHW center for safe disposal instructions.

Product and Sales Information

  • Retail Price: About $27

  • Sold At: Anker.com, Amazon, Newegg, eBay

  • Dates Sold: June 2016 – December 2022

  • Manufacturer: Anker Innovations Limited, China

  • Manufactured In: China

  • Recall Number: 25-338

Need Help? Contact Anker:

For updates and to check if your product is affected, visit www.anker.com/product-recalls. For broader safety guidance, visit www.cpsc.gov.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.