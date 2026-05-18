Organic ice cream recalled due to potential metal contamination

Straus Family Creamery has recalled select flavors and sizes of its organic ice cream because of the possible presence of metal fragments.

The affected products were distributed in 17 states beginning May 4, according to the FDA.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled products and instead discard them and request a replacement voucher.

Straus Family Creamery has recalled several flavors of its Organic Super Premium Ice Cream after discovering the potential presence of foreign metal material in certain production runs, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Petaluma, California-based dairy company said the recall involves limited lots of pint and quart containers distributed to retailers in 17 states beginning May 4. No injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

The recalled products include specific production runs of Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Cookie Dough, Dutch Chocolate, and Mint Chip ice cream varieties. The products can be identified by their “best by” dates printed on the bottom of the containers.

Affected products

Affected products include:

Vanilla Bean pint containers with best-by dates of Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, 2026

Strawberry quart containers with a best-by date of Dec. 24, 2026

Strawberry pint containers with a best-by date of Dec. 25, 2026

Cookie Dough pint containers with a best-by date of Dec. 26, 2026

Dutch Chocolate quart containers with a best-by date of Dec. 27, 2026

Mint Chip pint containers with a best-by date of Dec. 30, 2026

Straus Family Creamery said it notified the FDA and is working with retailers to remove the affected products from store shelves. The company said the recall was initiated “out of an abundance of caution” and that corrective actions have been implemented.

Consumers are advised not to return the recalled ice cream to stores. Instead, they should discard the products and submit a request through the company’s website to receive a replacement voucher.